(REUTERS)

Luton’s Premier League match at Bournemouth was abandoned following a medical incident involving Hatters defender Tom Lockyer.

Lockyer was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half, when the score was 1-1 with the clock paused at 65 minutes. The defender was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd.

After the players were taken off, the Premier League confirmed the match had been abandoned and Luton later stated he had “suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and he was taken to hospital.

Lockyer had previously collapsed on the pitch during last season’s Championship play-off final against Coventry City. It then emerged that the 28-year-old suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that can cause an irregular or abnormally fast heart rate but had surgery to fix the issue.