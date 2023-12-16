Tom Lockyer LIVE: Defender ‘suffered cardiac arrest’ during collapse on pitch in Bournemouth vs Luton
Luton centre-back Lockyer suffered a similar incident during the Championship play-off final earlier this year
Luton’s Premier League match at Bournemouth was abandoned following a medical incident involving Hatters defender Tom Lockyer.
Lockyer was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half, when the score was 1-1 with the clock paused at 65 minutes. The defender was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd.
After the players were taken off, the Premier League confirmed the match had been abandoned and Luton later stated he had “suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and he was taken to hospital.
Lockyer had previously collapsed on the pitch during last season’s Championship play-off final against Coventry City. It then emerged that the 28-year-old suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that can cause an irregular or abnormally fast heart rate but had surgery to fix the issue.
Will Bournemouth vs Luton have a replay after Tom Lockyer collapse?
Bournemouth vs Luton Town was abandoned on Saturday when Luton defender Tom Lockyer collapsed in the centre circle during the second half of the game, just months after something similar had happened to him during last season’s Championship play-off final.
Following the scary incident, Lockyer was attended to by paramedics and staff, when the score was 1-1 with the clock paused at 65 minutes. The defender was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd. He was rushed to hospital but a Luton statement later confirmed that he was in a stable condition.
The match was abandoned, as confirmed by the Premier League, who released a statement reading: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”
In Luton’s statement, they said that the players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game” after seeing Lockyer collapse and a follow-up post confirmed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was now “stable” in hospital.
Once it is hopefully confirmed that Lockyer is fully on the mend, thoughts will turn to the outcome of the match itself and its impact on the Premier League table. Here’s everything you need to know about what will happen next:
Will Bournemouth vs Luton have a replay after Tom Lockyer collapse?
The Premier League match was abandoned after 65 minutes when the defender collapsed in the centre circle
Luton Town confirm Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest
Another update from Luton Town, who have confirmed that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest. They also state that his condition is now “stable”, which is obviously brilliant news.
“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” read the statement.
“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”
What may have caused Tom Lockyer to collapse?
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during a Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, sparking fears about the player’s welfare.
Medics raced onto the pitch to treat the defender after he collapsed in the 62nd minute of the top-flight clash.
A stretcher was brought out and play was paused with players from both sides sent to their dressing rooms as the Hatters defender, who remained on the ground, was treated on the pitch.
He was then removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd. The game was abandoned.
But what may have caused his collapse?
What may have caused Tom Lockyer to collapse?
Luton Town captain was stretchered off after collapsing on pitch in Premier Legue match against Bournemouth
Luton Town issue update on Tom Lockyer
Some positive news now emerging, as Luton have posted an update on social media, confirming Lockyer was responsive and is now in hospital.
“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital,” read the post. “We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.
“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.
“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all.”
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
Luton have released the following statement: "We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing. We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation. We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all."
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
The Premier League encounter between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned after Hatters captain Lockyer collapsed on the pitch. He was treated by the medical staff before being stretchered off. There was concern around the ground, with the centre-back also collapsing during the playoff final win against Coventry last season.
The Hatters had taken the lead inside three minutes through Adebayo. Doughty’s inswinging corner found Adebayo, who pushed Zabarnyi away to head the ball into the top corner. He should have added his second later in the first half but rushed the opportunity and lashed a shot well over from the right side of the box.
The Cherries had limited opportunities before the break, with Solanke and Tavernier sending efforts straight at Kaminski. However, they were the better team after the restarted and found an equaliser through Solanke. Cook's corner came to the striker, who drove his low effort into the bottom corner.
Lockyer then collapsed, with players and fans showing their distress. There are reports that he is "alert and responsive," with the crowd also cheering his name as the game was abandoned.
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
MATCH ABANDONED! The game has been cancelled after Luton captain Lockyer collapsed on the pitch. A loud applause goes around the ground again, with players and managers from both sides clapping the fans.
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
There have been reports the game has been cancelled, but no official confirmation as of yet.
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
Conversations between the officials and the managers are ongoing about whether to get the game restarted. The latest update on Tom Lockyer’s condition is that he was alert and responsive in the tunnel.
AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
It has been around 20 minutes since the game was paused due to the concerning situation around Luton captain Lockyer. The players are still in their dressing rooms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies