Bournemouth v Man City LIVE: Score and updates from key clash in Premier League title race
Pep Guardiola’s side can move within a point of leaders Liverpool with victory over the Cherries
Manchester City will look to keep pace in the Premier League title race as they travel to face Bournemouth this evening.
Pep Guardiola’s men battled to a 1-0 win over Brentford in midweek but after Liverpool downed Luton with a second-half comeback the following day, City trail the leaders by four points.
This is a game in hand for the Manchester side, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds not in league action this weekend due to the Carabao Cup final, and victory would see them move just a point behind their title rivals.
Bournemouth were flying earlier this season but are without a league win in six games and beating a City side who are just starting to warm up for the business end of the campaign is a big ask.
Follow the action from the Premier League clash below:
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Bournemouth have won none of their 19 league games against City (D2 L17), the most any side has ever faced another without winning in English Football League history.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
GOOD SAVE! Bournemouth go straight down the other end from the goal-kick, and Semenyo brings it down so he can lay it off to Kirkez. It bounces up nicely in front of him and he puts his laces through it. Ederson has to tip it over his crossbar.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
WIDE! Ake goals long and Foden flicks a wonderful pass into Haaland's feet on the edge of the D. He gets the shot away early, but he doesn't catch it sweetly, sending it wide of the near post.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Nunes makes a positive, driving run down the left, and he gets into the box before he loses steam. He's easily nudged off the ball by Zabarnyi before he can put in a cross, and Bournemouth clear.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
City are knocking it around well in Bournemouth's half, but there isn't a lot of space for them to work in. Foden and Haaland both try to spin away from their markers, only to turn straight into trouble.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Bournemouth are pressing City high upfield early on here, and Tavernier almost forces Akanji into an early mistake. The defender just manages to clear his lines in time though, and the visitors play themselves out of trouble.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Christie gets the game under way for Bournemouth!
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Pep Guardiola makes three changes from their win over Brentford in midweek, as Ake, Nunes and Kovacic all come into the side. Walker, Alvarez and Bobb all drop to the bench, where De Bruyne and Grealish are also named after passing late fitness checks.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Andoni Iraola makes just one change to the side that started the draw with Newcastle United last weekend. Kerkez is brought in at left-back for Lloyd Kelly, who isn't included in the squad. Faivre is among the substitutes after recovering from illness.
