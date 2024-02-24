(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City will look to keep pace in the Premier League title race as they travel to face Bournemouth this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s men battled to a 1-0 win over Brentford in midweek but after Liverpool downed Luton with a second-half comeback the following day, City trail the leaders by four points.

This is a game in hand for the Manchester side, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds not in league action this weekend due to the Carabao Cup final, and victory would see them move just a point behind their title rivals.

Bournemouth were flying earlier this season but are without a league win in six games and beating a City side who are just starting to warm up for the business end of the campaign is a big ask.

Follow the action from the Premier League clash below: