Pep Guardiola’s City try to stay top fo the Premier League table with a tricky trip to face Bournemouth
Manchester City will try to stay top of the Premier League table when they travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.
Pep Guardiola’s men are going for an unprecedented fifth title in a row and have racked up seven wins and two draws from their nine league games so far to sit top of the early pile.
But they will be aware that Bournemouth put a serious dent in title rivals Arsenal with an impressive 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium just a fortnight ago and with injuries mounting, they could be ripe for the Cherries to pick off this afternoon.
Manchester City also make three changes from the team they last fielded in the Premier League, beating Southampton 1-0 on October 26. Walker returns to fitness to replace Lewis at right-back, but an injury to Ruben Dias necessitates the inclusion of Ake at centre-back. Gundogan is also brought back into the starting line-up in Savinho’s spot, pushing Silva out to the wing.
Bournemouth make three alterations to the XI that drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last weekend. Smith is preferred to Araujo at right-back, while an injury to Dango Ouattara sees Tavernier fill the gap on the right wing. The final swap is in attack, where Unal is dropped for Evanilson, whose late goal salvaged a point last time out.
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega, Savinho, Jacob Wright, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Nico O’Reilly, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.
MANCHESTER CITY XI (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Mateo Kovacic; Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland.
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Dean Huijsen, David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Julian Araujo, James Hill, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Will Dennis.
BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Milos Kerkez, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!
Manchester City travel to the South Coast looking to avenge their 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the League Cup on Thursday; their first of the campaign in any competition. An impressive nine matches without defeat to begin the year in the Premier League however, sees Pep Guardiola’s side once again set the pace at the top with 23 points, one ahead of Liverpool who play Brighton concurrently. Phil Foden has been the key man each of the last four times Manchester City has met Bournemouth in league play, scoring once in each match (including the lone strike in a 1-0 win) as well as providing two assists.
The most one-sided fixture in the top division, Bournemouth welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium, looking to end a run that has seen the Cherries lose all 15 of their meetings between the Premier League and League Cup. Andoni Iraola’s team followed up an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the league two weeks ago with a last-gasp 1-1 draw with high-flying Aston Villa last Saturday thanks to Evanilson’s 97th-minute strike, and a result today could give the 12th-placed club their first three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League since the first three games of the season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City!
