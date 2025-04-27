Focus on Bournemouth not Bilbao, Bournemouth good side - Amorim

Bournemouth will hope to reignite their charge for a European qualification place as they host Manchester United in the Premier League.

With only a few weeks left in the season, Andoni Iraola’s side have slipped slightly back from the pack of potential top-five finishers, with hopes of a first-ever continental campaign beginning to fade. Victory here may be a must to put the pressure on Aston Villa and those ahead of them after a difficult recent run for the south-coast club.

This may offer a good opportunity to get back on track, with the visitors perhaps focussing their attention elsewhere. A two-legged Europa League semi-final looms for Ruben Amorim and his squad as they prepare to travel to Bilbao on Thursday, with a number of defensive injuries cause for concern for the Portuguese manager as he considers his options ahead of that last-four encounter.

Follow all of the latest from the Vitality Stadium with our live blog below: