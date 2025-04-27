Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth will hope to halt their slide towards a bottom-half finish as they welcome struggling Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium.

Having once harboured hopes of a top-five finish, Bournemouth have won just once in their last eight Premier League outings to harm their chances of securing European football next season.

Their visitors aren’t exactly in great form themselves, though, with Ruben Amorim’s side fortunate for the plight of the promoted sides in preventing them from having to look over their shoulder at those below.

The Europa League semi-final is surely now their focus, but this offers an opportunity for Manchester United to build momentum ahead of Thursday’s first leg in Bilbao.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester United?

Bournemouth vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 27 April at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Enes Unal and Ryan Christie have been ruled out for the rest of the season for Bournemouth, who may also be without Luis Sinisterra.

Diogo Dalot may not play again this season after sustaining a calf issue. In better news for Manchester United, both Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are nearing a return. This game comes too soon for young defender Ayden Heaven.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Amass; Garnacho, Hojlund, Obi-Martin.

Odds

Bournemouth win 7/10

Draw 16/5

Manchester United win 4/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.