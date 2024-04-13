Bournemouth vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and more today
Erik ten Hag’s team need to turn their form around and ensure they collect all three points today
Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League with Saturday night’s late kick off getting underway at the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries have all but secured a spot in the top flight next season and will want to finish as high up the table as possible following an unbeaten run of four league games before they were downed by a Carlton Morris 90th minute goal against Luton last time out. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points but could finish the day inside the top 10 if they defeat United and other results fall their way.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, travel to the south coast in search of a win to get their season back on track. Draws against Brentford and Liverpool sandwiched that chaotic match at Stamford Bridge that saw Chelsea score two stoppage time goals to defeat Erik ten Hag’s men. United are looking to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive but with an 11-point gap to make up they can’t afford anything less than a win today.
Follow all the Premier League action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Team news
BOURNEMOUTH XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Kluivert, Dango Outtara; Solanke.
SUBS: Travers, Kelly, Faivre, Scott, Hill, Unal, Philip, Aarons, Gonzalez.
MAN UNITED XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund.
SUBS: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Wheatley.
Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United
With the announcement of the line-ups approaching, here’s some early teams news.
Raphael Varane has been ruled out for several weeks to leave Manchester United in a defensive injury crisis.
While the World Cup winner is hoping to be fit before the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will be without three of his senior centre-backs for the next few games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both also weeks away from a return.
And a fourth central defender, Jonny Evans, will sit out Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with a lesser muscle injury, meaning Harry Maguire is the only senior specialist centre-back fit. In addition, left-back Luke Shaw, who was used at centre-back at times last season, is also on the sidelines.
Scott McTominay is also out, while Rashford will be assessed.
Erik ten Hag emphasises need to replace Man Utd football director John Murtough
And following that news, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will miss the support of the dparted football director, and has emphasised the importance of replacing him.
Asked about Murtough leaving at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, Ten Hag said: “You mention the new season – it’s very important, the new ownership is working on this and we have to replace this function to go into the new season.
“For the moment, of course I miss his support, but he moved on, there has been choices made. We work very good together, so I say thank you to John and I wish him all the best for the future.
“Also I work with the new ownership very good and closely together and that will not change. It doesn’t have an impact on the way I can work here.
“Conditions were perfect and are still perfect, so I’m happy with that, but we want to set the right conditions to be successful.”
John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild
Some big news from Manchester United in midweek, as Director of football Murtough has exited Old Trafford.
Murtough, who was appointed United’s first-ever football director in 2021, is stepping down while United pursue Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to take over from him.
Ashworth has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle, where he is sporting director, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far to allow the former FA technical director to move to Old Trafford.
United have also made an offer to Southampton for Wilcox, their director of football and a former head of Manchester City’s academy, who is also wanted to become the new technical director at Old Trafford though, once again, no compensation deal has been agreed.
Erik ten Hag hopes Man Utd sign proven goalscorer in the summer
Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United signing a proven goalscorer this summer “would help” – while stressing the striking options with which they entered the current season “should have been enough”.
Having last term finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup in their first campaign under Ten Hag’s management, United have subsequently underwhelmed.
With seven games to go in the league, they lie sixth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, as well as fifth-placed Aston Villa, and have the lowest goals-for tally in the top 10 with 45.
Twenty-one-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund has netted 13 times in all competitions since being signed last summer to join an attack also featuring Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.
Rashford has eight United goals to his name for 2023-24, and Martial – sidelined since groin surgery in January, with Ten Hag unsure if he will be available again before the end of the season – two.
Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday night’s late kick-off in the Premier League.
The Red Devils travel down south in search of a much needed three points after two draws and a loss in their last three games. Erik ten Hag’s side grabbed a surprising draw against old rivals Liverpool at the weekend, but fell to a last-minute 4-3 loss at Chelsea in the game before and were dominated by Brentford a fortnight ago.
The Cherries, meanwhile, have been slowly climbing up the table after recent wins against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points, having already reached the supposed ‘mythical’ threshold of 40 points to avoid relegation.
The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST (1.30pm CEST) on 13 April 2024 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app – coverage will begin at 5pm BST.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.
Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Bournemouth vs Manchester United.
The day’s late-kick pits a struggling United side against a Bournemouth team who are having a fairly successful season so far.
You can follow all the build-up and coverage here.
