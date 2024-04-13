( Getty Images )

Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League with Saturday night’s late kick off getting underway at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have all but secured a spot in the top flight next season and will want to finish as high up the table as possible following an unbeaten run of four league games before they were downed by a Carlton Morris 90th minute goal against Luton last time out. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points but could finish the day inside the top 10 if they defeat United and other results fall their way.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, travel to the south coast in search of a win to get their season back on track. Draws against Brentford and Liverpool sandwiched that chaotic match at Stamford Bridge that saw Chelsea score two stoppage time goals to defeat Erik ten Hag’s men. United are looking to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive but with an 11-point gap to make up they can’t afford anything less than a win today.

