Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The Magpies won their opener despite spending much of the match down to ten men against Southampton, but Eddie Howe will be hoping for somewhat more control from his team this time around after managing fewer than 30 per cent possession during that victory.

The Cherries meanwhile are looking at life without last season’s top scorer Dominic Solanke, following his big-money move to Tottenham - but under Andoni Iraola they have shown they are capable of great performances and surprise results already. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below: