Bournemouth vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The Magpies won their opener despite spending much of the match down to ten men against Southampton, but Eddie Howe will be hoping for somewhat more control from his team this time around after managing fewer than 30 per cent possession during that victory.
The Cherries meanwhile are looking at life without last season’s top scorer Dominic Solanke, following his big-money move to Tottenham - but under Andoni Iraola they have shown they are capable of great performances and surprise results already. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, William Osula, Lewis Hall, Miguel Almiron, John Ruddy, Joe Willock, Alex Murphy
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Dean Huijsen, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Daniel Jebbison, James Hill, Jaidon Anthony, Mark Travers
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Milos Kerkez, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Julián Araujo; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson
Newcastle travel to the south coast looking to build on their opening day victory at home to Southampton. Eddie Howe is looking to achieve a feat with Newcastle that they haven’t done since Kenny Dalglish achieved in the 1997-98, winning their opening two games of a Premier League campaign.
Bournemouth welcome former boss Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side to the Vitality Stadium. Andoni Iraola’s drew 1-1 in their opening day fixture away to Nottingham Forest. The Basque manager will be looking to improve Bournemouth’s Premier League recent record against the Magpies as they have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Newcastle (D5 L3), having won two of their first three against the visitors.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Newcastle United.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
