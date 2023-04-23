(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Just two points and one place in the table separate the clubs ahead of kick-off, with the hosts having won their last two to move into 14th place. Another victory here and the Cherries will really start to feel as though they’ve done the hard work, with survival surely close at that point.

The Hammers have more to do, sat currently on 31 points, but victory here will see them leapfrog Bournemouth and put more daylight between themselves and the bottom three following just one defeat in their last five matches. Even so, pressure remains on David Moyes after a disappointing season.

