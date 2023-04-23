Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League goals, score and latest updates
A relegation fight in the Premier League will take another twist as two sides struggling to survive face off
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Just two points and one place in the table separate the clubs ahead of kick-off, with the hosts having won their last two to move into 14th place. Another victory here and the Cherries will really start to feel as though they’ve done the hard work, with survival surely close at that point.
The Hammers have more to do, sat currently on 31 points, but victory here will see them leapfrog Bournemouth and put more daylight between themselves and the bottom three following just one defeat in their last five matches. Even so, pressure remains on David Moyes after a disappointing season.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Soucek beats Christie to the ball in midfield and looks to set off on the counter, but Mepham is back in cover and knocks the ball out of play to prevent Bournemouth being caught short.
Since losing to Nottingham Forest in August, West Ham United have won all four of their league matches against newly promoted sides. The Hammers last recorded five consecutive victories over promoted sides in the top-flight between April 1997 and January 1998.
An injury to Paqueta brings the game to a halt, but the Brazilian is eventually cleared to continue and we're back underway.
SAVED!!! So very nearly a third for the visitors! A poor pass from Kelly is seized upon by Bowen, who cuts onto his left foot and drills a low shot towards the far corner. However, a deflection off Mepham skews the ball into Antonio's path, and Neto charges out to snatch the ball before the Jamaican international can make it three!
Bournemouth have conceded 33 first-half goals across their 32 league games, which is the most of any team this season.
Benrahma advances up the left-hand side and has Rice in support, whose 25-yard effort is blocked by the back of Lerma!
SAVED!!! Solanke spins away from Aguerd and surges into the box. He bears down on goal and looks to place the ball in the far corner, but Fabianski's outstretched leg denies him!
