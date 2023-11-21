Brazil vs Argentina: Kick-off time, team news and everything you need to know

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil host world champions Argentina at the iconic Maracana in the first clash of the South American rivals since last year’s World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will travel to Rio with the bragging rights after winning their third World Cup in Qatar last December, which followed victory in the Copa America against Brazil and at the Maracana the previous year.

But while Argentina are still celebrating their historic victory, Brazil are under pressure as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Selecao have lost their last two qualifying matches - a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay last month and a 2-1 defeat to Colombia on Friday - and are languishing in fifth place in the table.

That’s five points behind leaders Argentina, who could put Brazil into crisis should they repeat their Copa America victory at the Maracana tonight. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Argentina?

The match kicks off at 00:30 GMT (UK time) on Wednesday 22 November at the Maracana, Rio.

Can I watch it?

The match is not being broadcast or live streamed in the UK.

What is the team news?

Vinicius Jr has been ruled out until the New Year after picking up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Colombia, in what is a major blow to Brazil. The hosts, who were already without Neymar, Casemiro and Richarlison, will make a late decision on Gabriel Jesus’ fitness on what would be the Arsenal striker’s first involvement since last month’s win at Sevilla.

Lionel Messi is available to face Brazil after a fitness scare. Argentina’s main injury absence is Lisandro Martinez, but the world champions may make several changes after Friday’s defeat to Uruguay. Lautaro Martinez, Angel di Maria, Julian Alvaraz and Marcos Acuna could all return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Lodi; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphina, Rodrygo, Jesus, Martinelli

Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi

Prediction

Brazil 1-1 Argentina