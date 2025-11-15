Brazil v Senegal live: Team news and line-ups as nations collide in friendly at Emirates Stadium
The international friendly is being staged at Arsenal’s home ground
London’s Emirates Stadium will play host to two nations raring for next summer’s World Cup as five-time winners Brazil take on Senegal.
The Selecao had a stop-start qualifying campaign but have already secured a berth at next summer’s World Cup courtesy of a win over Paraguay in June, while five-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal beat Mauritania in the African qualifiers to seal their spot.
It’s been two years since the pair last met, which saw Senegal come out victorious thanks to a brace from former Liverpool star Sadio Mane.
They now collide with World Cup preparations on the mind, with Arsenal defender Gabriel in line to feature on familiar London turf.
Follow all the updates from Brazil vs Senegal in our live blog below:
Vinicius apologises to Real Madrid fans for controversial reaction to El Clasico sub
Things haven’t been straightforward for Brazil star Vinicius Jr recently.
Last month, the superstar issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans following his angry reaction to being substituted in El Clasico win over Barcelona.
Vinicius stormed straight down the tunnel and appeared to have words for his manager Xabi Alonso after being brought off in the 71st minute.
And while the 25-year-old said in his statement that he had apologised to his Madrid team-mates and club president Florentino Perez, there was no mention of Alonso.
Vinicius apologises to Real Madrid fans for controversial reaction to El Clasico sub
Early Senegal team news
For Senegal, Krepin Diatta is similarly sidelined with injury but Como attacker Assane Diao is back in the fold after missing the previous international break with a fitness problem.
Sadio Mane will hope to replicate his heroics from their previous meeting, while the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr will also provide attacking threat.
Predicted Senegal XI: E. Mendy; A. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; P. Sarr, Gueye; I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane; Jackson
Early Brazil team news
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has been named in the Brazil squad and is in line to feature on familiar ground.
His club teammate Gabriel Martinelli is among the notable absentees from the squad, along with Raphinha, Joelinton and Savinho.
Goalkeeper Hugo Souza is also out, withdrawing due to injury. Vinicius Jr will likely operate down the middle, as preferred by Carlo Ancelotti.
Predicted Brazil XI: Ederson; Wesley, Militao, Gabriel, C. Henrique; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.
How to watch Brazil v Senegal for free
Brazil play Senegal at the Emirates Stadium in north London this afternoon, with kick-off at 4pm GMT.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4 or stream it on ITVX, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT.
Everything you need to know about Brazil v Senegal
Brazil take on Senegal in the first of a double-header of international friendlies for the five-time world champions.
The Selecao had a stop-start qualifying campaign but have already secured a berth at next summer’s World Cup courtesy of a win over Paraguay in June, while five-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal beat Mauritania in the African qualifiers to seal their spot.
The two sides meet at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium two years on from their last meeting, when Senegal won thanks to a brace by Sadio Mane.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Is Brazil v Senegal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch for free
Brazil v Senegal
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Brazil v Senegal.
Two teams that have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup are fine-tuning preparations with an intriguing inter-continental friendly at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments