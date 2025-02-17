Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic to ‘play without fear’ against Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged his team to play without fear and have no regrets against Bayern Munich.

Rodgers’ side have travelled to Germany 2-1 down in the Champions League knockout phase play-off but Daizen Maeda’s late goal at Parkhead has given the Hoops fans a glimmer of hope.

Celtic are in the knockout rounds for the first time in 12 years and Rodgers feels the pressure is off ahead of their second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Rodgers said: “It is a challenge at this level. But it’s something that we want to embrace, that challenge.

“We’ve done very well to get to this point. When you get to this point, you want to play top-level teams. This is a team that has world-class players.

“I think it’s just spelling out that you come to this level and you have to play without any fear.

“I think there’s worse things in life that can happen than losing a game of football. So for us, we want to ensure that when we come in after the game, if we don’t go through, we’ve given it absolutely everything.

“I look at this game and I’m so glad I have this group of players that have a great mentality and incredible professionalism and they can go and show that.

“Then we know that we’re in with a chance as long as you can take that opportunity to give your very, very best. The regret is always if you don’t, you just turn up too late for the game.

“So there’s no second chance. We’ve got the one opportunity.

“I see it as a wonderful opportunity. I know that even if we go out after this game, this has been a great adventure for us this season and we’ve shown progress at this level. That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to make sure that we have that respectability.”

Rodgers believes Celtic have learned major lessons from their 7-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in match day two.

“In the Dortmund game, we chased the game,” Rodgers said. “We had scored early on and the lessons were from that. Our plan was to be stable and steady and compact.

“I think that’s been the big learning for us from that game. You’re not tight, you’re not stable, you’re not compact, you’re not concentrated and you leave space for world-class players.

“It’s the mark of the group. We’re a humble group. We came away and had some really good performances after that.”

Rodgers’ main dilemma appears to be whether to start Maeda or Adam Idah through the middle after the Japanese striker helped change the game with his pressing when he moved inside during the first leg.

That could mean Jota starting his third game since returning to Celtic and Rodgers would be happy to start with the Portuguese winger.

“Yes, if we decide that’s what we need to do,” he said.