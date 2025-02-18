Is Bayern Munich vs Celtic on TV? How to watch Champions League play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic travel to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie today, with Brendan Rodgers’ side facing an uphill task to qualify in Germany.

The Scottish champions produced a spirited display last week but fell to a 2-1 loss in the first leg at Celtic Park, with some naivety showing through as Bayern’s superior quality eventually showed.

Goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane gave Bayern the win, and now Celtic travel to Bavaria needing to overturn a deficit if they are to take a place in the competition’s last 16.

And while the Scottish side showed flashes of potential after Daizen Maeda got a goal back in the first leg, they face a mammoth task at the Allianz as they look to pull off what would be one of the club’s most famous victories.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Bayern Munich vs Celtic?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 February at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How can I watch the match?

Amazon Prime Video customers can watch the action live, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Bayern have no new injury concerns after the draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, with Joao Palhinha and Alphonso Davies the long-term absentees.

Vincent Kompany will likely opt for a similar starting eleven to that which began the first leg, with Raphael Guerreiro, Eric Dier, Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane making a return to the side.

For Celtic, there are no new concerns after the weekend either, though Paolo Bernardo has now been ruled out for up to five weeks.

James Forrest is back in training, though this match will likely come too soon for him.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda.

Odds

Bayern win - 1/7

Draw - 8/1

Celtic win - 14/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

While the Scottish champions caused Bayern problems at Celtic Park, the same is unlikely to happen at the Allianz, and Bayern will have enough quality to ease to a straightforward win.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Celtic.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.