Bayern Munich vs Celtic tips:

Bayern to win by three goals - 15/4 Bet365

Kane to score two or more - 21/10 Betfred

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg Celtic have it all to play for when they travel to Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League play-off on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm, live on Amazon Prime Video).

That late goal from Daizen Maeda could prove vital if Brendan Rodgers’ side are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition and eliminate the six-time champions.

But it is a big ask for the Scottish champions to win in Munich, especially as Bayern have only lost once at home all season!

That defeat was against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup, at the beginning of December, when Nathan Tella scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time after the home side had played just over 70 minutes with 10 men when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was sent off.

Bayern have also never lost at home against a Scottish team, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches.

While Celtic have never progressed in the Champions League when they have lost the first leg at home, going out on seven previous occasions so they have it all to do at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Tips: Bayern to progress again

Vincent Kompany’s side are bidding to reach the last 16 for a 17th successive season, so it’s no surprise that the football betting sites have them at just 7/1 to lift the trophy again in May.

It was a surprise to many that they didn’t finish in the top eight of the table, especially after beating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in their opening Champions League match, back in September, when Harry Kane scored four goals including a hat-trick of penalties.

Defeats to Aston Villa, Barcelona and Feyenoord meant they finished 12th in the table, with 15 points from their eight games, just three more than Celtic.

Those three defeats in Europe are two more than they have experienced in their domestic league, losing just once so far, to Mainz back in December. Their only other defeat was that home defeat to Leverkusen in the German Cup.

They sit eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of finishing third last season, behind the champions Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart, ending an 11-year domination.

Celtic are also top of their domestic league, sitting 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers as they look to secure their fourth successive title.

Comparing the SPL and Bundesliga is a little bit like comparing apples and oranges and the Champions League is the only way Celtic can really see how far they have come.

All three of their wins came against teams who have been knocked out, including Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys, who failed to pick up a single point. But they did pick up draws away at Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb and at home to Club Brugge.

Their last trip to Germany was a night to forget for everyone as they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund, in October, but they learnt a lot from that sobering experience and went five games unbeaten in the competition after that.

Home advantage played a key role in the result in the first leg and the key to this one will be trying to stay in the game as long as possible.

The Bhoys have played 15 away games against German opposition in Europe, and are still looking for their first such victory, having drawn three and lost twelve, with an aggregate score of 18-4.

Add to that the fact that Bayern have scored at least three goals in their last seven games we’re expecting a tough night for Kasper Schmeichel in the Celtic goal.

Bayern are also unbeaten in their last 20 home matches in the Uefa Champions League, winning 16 and drawing four which is the longest active unbeaten streak in the competition.

Betting sites are offering just 2/11 on a Bayern win and 17/1 on a Celtic win, while a draw is 42/5.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic prediction 1: Bayern to win by three goals - 15/4 Bet365

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Betting: Kane to haunt Celtic again

Michael Olise and Harry Kane were both on target in the first leg and you can get 17/10 on the former Crystal Palace star to score at any time on Tuesday, but Kane is just 11/20.

Since the start of last season, the England captain has scored more Champions League goals than any other player, with 15 in just 20 games,

He is also the first Bayern player to score 15 Champions League goals in 20 or fewer games, breaking Roy Makaay’s previous record of 21 games.

Betting apps are offering 21/10 on him scoring two or more or 17/2 on a hat-trick or you can get 4/1 on him scoring a header.

He has 29 goals for the German side this season and scored two or more on seven different occasions, including twice in the last four games.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic prediction 2: Kane to score two or more - 21/10 Betfred

