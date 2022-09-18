Jump to content

Brentford vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know as the Gunners look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 18 September 2022 09:26
Comments
<p>Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka</p>

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

(Getty Images)

Brentford welcome Arsenal in the early kick-off in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Bees are in fine form and swept Leeds aside last time out 5-2, but they now face a real challenge with the league leaders in town, but they can take confidence from Ivan Toney’s impressive run, which has seen Gareth Southgate include him in the latest England squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side were winners in the Europa League last time out, as Eddie Nketiah scored to down Zurich.

That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal?

Brentford vs Arsenal is due to kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 18 September at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to Sky Sports can stream the game via the app or online player.

Team News

Sergi Canos, Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock look set to miss out, but Thomas Frank can otherwise call upon a fit squad.

Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are out, but Thomas Partey has returned to training, presenting Arteta with a pivotal decision over whether to start the Ghanaian or bring him off the bench.

There are doubts over Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Cedric Soares (knock), while Oleksandr Zinchenko is definitely out with another muscular issue, leaving Kieran Tierney to start at left-back.

The Ukrainian FA confirmed Zinchenko will be out for two weeks.

Predicted lineups

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 10/3

Draw: 29/10

Arsenal: 3/4

Prediction

This will be a fascinating game and true test for the Gunners, the Bees have been so impressive at home this season, so we’ll go for an entertaining score draw. 2-2.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in