Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard misses out and Vieira starts
Brentford vs Arsenal live score and latest updates as the Gunners return to the scene of last season’s opening defeat
Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as they visit Brentford this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled in a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on the opening night of last season but the Gunners will want to prove the progress they have since made.
Arsenal will also hope to bounce back to their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago, in what was their last Premier League outing before last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.
Brentford may be in a celebratory mood after Ivan Toney received a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad as a reward for his early season form. Toney scored a hat-trick in Brentford’s last match, which was a thumping 5-2 win over Leeds. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal in the Premier League, below:
Arsenal vs London clubs
Arsenal have won five of their last eight league games away to fellow London clubs which is as many as they had in their previous 23 attempts.
They can win three successive top-flight London derbies for the first time since March 2015 if they are victorious today.
Brentford vs Arsenal team changes
Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Brentford team that started in the 5-2 victory against Leeds last time out. Shandon Baptiste and Keane Lewis-Potter drop out with Josh Dasilva and Kristoffer Ajer coming in. It also looks like a change in formation with Frank preferring five at the back against the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta meanwhile makes three changes to the Arsenal side that lost to Manchester United. Martin Odegaard isn’t with the squad after picking up a knock in training so Fabio Vieira earns a starting place. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both return with Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured and Albert Sambi Lokonga on the bench.
Brentford vs Arsenal line-ups
Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Jesus
Brentford enjoy London derbies
Brentford’s only defeat in their last 17 home league London derbies was a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in October 2021. They have won 13 and drawn three such games during that run including a victory over Arsenal last season.
Can they extend that today or will the Gunners inflict a second defeat on the Bees?
Thomas Frank on Arsenal
Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, says that Arsenal have been the best performing team so far this year and can possibly even go on to win the Premier League title. He added that the Gunners are a different side to the one that Brentford defeated on the opening game of the season last year and if the Bees repeat that performance it will be a brilliant result
“We are playing against a very good side. When we beat them a year ago, I think they were not in the same place as they are now.” said Frank, “Doing it on Sunday would be completely different because for me, now, after Manchester City, they are the best performing team in the league.
“Maybe, in spells, they’ve been the best performing team over the first six games. I think they’ve been remarkable, especially the intensity they play with.
“I remember being sat there on the Friday night for their opening game of the season watching them against Crystal Palace. I was thinking, ‘What?! That’s another level’. For the first 20 minutes, Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball. And I thought, ‘They could win the Premier League!’”
Odegaard to miss Brentford match
According to reports, Martin Odegaard is set to miss Arsenal’s Premier League game against Brentford this afternoon having not travelled with the squad.
The official team news is due out shortly so we’ll know more then but Odegaard has been a crucial part of Arsenal’s team this season and will be a big loss if he’s out of the match.
Mikel Arteta has turned ‘remarkable’ Arsenal into title contenders, Thomas Frank claims
Thomas Frank believes Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders this season.
Brentford boss Frank insists Arteta’s Arsenal have already overtaken the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League stakes.
The Bees’ Danish manager rates the Gunners as the English top-flight’s second-best outfit behind Manchester City – but still gives the Emirates Stadium side a chance of league glory this term.
Brentford opened their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal last season, and the Bees host the Gunners in west London again this Sunday.
Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into title contenders, Thomas Frank claims
The Gunners started the weekend in top spot in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Brentford
Brentford vs Arsenal
Brentford’s 2-0 win in this fixture last season means they have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal, although all the other victories came in the 1930s.
The Gunners’ solitary away victory against the Bees was a 1-0 triumph in May 1947.
Brentford vs Arsenal early team news
Sergi Canos could make his first appearance of the season for Brentford after recovering from a hamstring injury but Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock are both sidelined.
Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has resumed training and will be monitored by the club following a thigh issue but Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to struggle with a calf injury.
Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also unavailable for the Gunners while Emile Smith Rowe’s ongoing groan problem is expected to keep him out of the game too.
Arteta on whether Arsenal have lost momentum
The Gunners were the in-form team before the Premier League took a week off to pay respects after the passing Queen Elizabeth II. They had won five out of the first six games and sat top of the table but they have not played since a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in the Europa League 10 days ago.
In the build-up to today’s game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked whether this break has caused his team to lose the momentum they had built up at the start of the season.
“What happened obviously happened for a really important reason and we are always available to play, but there are police, there are authorities and other people who have to make the right decision.” he said, “The decision was made and we have adapted our schedule to be as competitive as possible for Sunday, like any other team.
“We need to play and we want to play games.
“When you look at the schedule after the World Cup especially or at what we have to go through in October, we need to play the games because if not, it’s just impossible.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies