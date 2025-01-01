Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal travel across the capital to face Brentford in the first Premier League match of the new year tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to keep up some pressure on leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners sit nine points behind Liverpool at kick-off, but they know that the title is far from over at this stage of the season having themselves given up an eight-point lead over Manchester City as late as April in 2022/23.

But with Liverpool still showing relentless form at the top, Arteta knows that any slip up could give the Reds an unassailable lead, and tonight they come up against a Brentford side that have caused many teams problems this season.

The Bees sit in 12th ahead of kick-off, but could move into the top half of the table with a win tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 1 January at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. Subscribers can also watch the action on the discovery+ app.

Team news

Brentford have two new injury concerns after the draw to Brighton, with goalkeeper Mark Flekken having been forced off and Ben Mee also coming off. Both will be assessed ahead of this match, as will Sepp van den Berg, who is also a doubt.

In addition, Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Igor Thiago, and Gustavo Nunes are all expected to miss the match.

For Arsenal, Raheem Sterling is expected to miss this match, though his injury is less serious than the club originally feared. Riccardo Calafiori has returned from injury, though Miles Lewis-Skelly has likely done enough to cement his place at left-back.

The remaining long-term absentees, including Bukayo Saka and Ben White, remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Mee, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.

Prediction

Brentford have struggled for goals over their last couple of matches, so Arsenal’s notably resilient defence will likely keep them out, so the only question is whether the Gunners’ attacking struggles will come to the fore again. However, with the Bees’ style of play, Arsenal will likely find gaps to punish them.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal.

