Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today.

Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.

Ivan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium.

That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal?

Brentford vs Arsenal is due to kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 18 September at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to Sky Sports can stream the game via the app or online player.

Team News

Sergi Canos, Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock look set to miss out, but Thomas Frank can otherwise call upon a fit squad.

Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are out, but Thomas Partey has returned to training, presenting Arteta with a pivotal decision over whether to start the Ghanaian or bring him off the bench.

There are doubts over Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Cedric Soares (knock), while Oleksandr Zinchenko is definitely out with another muscular issue, leaving Kieran Tierney to start at left-back.

The Ukrainian FA confirmed Zinchenko will be out for two weeks.

Predicted lineups

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 10/3

Draw: 29/10

Arsenal: 3/4

Prediction

This will be a fascinating game and true test for the Gunners, the Bees have been so impressive at home this season, so we’ll go for an entertaining score draw. 2-2.