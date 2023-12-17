Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Ollie Watkins scored a late winner against his former club as Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Brentford on Sunday.
Villa started brightly but spurned several first-half chances with Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey both putting efforts wide from close range.
Instead, the Bees broke the deadlock just before half-time through Keane Lewis-Potter, who fired home for his first Premier League goal.
Brentford’s Ben Mee was sent off after 71 minutes for a reckless lunge on substitute Leon Bailey, after the intervention of VAR.
Villa made the numerical advantage count six minutes later when Bailey found Alex Moreno unmarked at the back post to level the contest with a cool header.
And the visitors took the lead after 85 minutes through Watkins, who nodded home Ramsey’s corner and sparked a goalmouth scuffle after celebrating in front of his former fans.
Villa’s Boubacar Kamara was also sent off for grabbing Yehor Yarmoliuk by the neck in added time as an entertaining game ended in chaotic fashion.
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Brentford throw away their lead as Aston Villa turn things around with a 2-1 win. Frank's side went into the break with a 1-0 lead after Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock in the first half. After half-time, Villa were pushing for an equaliser, but the Bees defended well as they sat deep, making things difficult for the Midlands outfit to find a breakthrough. Later in the second half, Mee was sent off for a reckless challenge on Bailey, shifting the momentum in Villa's favour. Emery's men found an equaliser through Moreno before Watkins grabbed what turned out to be the winner in the 85th minute. The final stages of the game were feisty, with multiple players from both teams receiving bookings. Late in stoppage time, Kamara was sent off after an incident between Martinez and Maupey sparked a mass brawl, but Villa held on in the final few minutes. Brentford don't play until after Christmas when they host Wolves on the 27th December, while Villa face Sheffield United next Friday in the Premier League. That's all for today, goodbye!
Brentford vs Aston Villa
FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 1-2 ASTON VILLA
Brentford vs Aston Villa
We're into the final few minutes of the game and Villa have possession deep inside the Villa half. Emery's side are looking to keep the ball in the corner to see out the game. Despite there only being 10 minutes of added time, the game continues after play had stopped due to the red card.
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Yellow Card Yehor Yarmoliuk
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Yellow Card Damián Emiliano Martínez Romero
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Red Card Boubacar Bernard Kamara
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Konsa attempts an ambitious effort which goes wide, and that might have disappointed Emery. His Villa side could have looked after possession as they hope to hold onto their lead in the final few minutes, but the Villa defender has given the ball back to Brentford.
Brentford vs Aston Villa
In the midst of all the action, the fourth official indicated that there would be a minimum of 10 minutes of added time at the end of the game.
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Yellow Card Neal Maupay
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Yellow Card Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka
