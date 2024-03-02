Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709394547

Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League goals and latest updates as Nicolas Jackson scores for Blues

The Carabao Cup finalists head to the Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 March 2024 15:49
Comments
(REUTERS)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Brentford host Chelsea this afternoon and both teams could do with finding consistency and winning ways, with the Bees down in 16th and on a three-game losing streak, while the Blues are 11th with one win in four in the league.

A late FA Cup win in midweek might boost confidence a little after a Carabao Cup final defeat, but Chelsea have been well-below expectations and Mauricio Pochettino has responded by switching to a 3-5-2 set-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest odds and tips here.

1709394513

Brentford vs Chelsea

Palmer shows some quick feet to get past Collins before getting into a tangle with the centre-back inside the box. The Chelsea man then gets inside the defender, but he is crowded out, and the chance is gone.

2 March 2024 15:48
1709394410

Brentford vs Chelsea

There will be two minutes of additional time. Brentford have not created anything since conceding.

2 March 2024 15:46
1709394361

Brentford vs Chelsea

Caicedo has hurt himself after a tackle from Toney and needs some time to get back to his feet before being able to continue.

2 March 2024 15:46
1709394283

Brentford vs Chelsea

Gallagher goes short with a corner on the left, playing it to Gusto, who drives a low cross towards Jackson. However, he cannot make anything of his flick, with Brentford clearing the ball away.

2 March 2024 15:44
1709394202

Brentford vs Chelsea

Fernandez has the ball on the left, and he rolls a throughball down the left to Jackson, who gets ahead of Zanka and gets a shot away from a tight angle. However, his strike is tame, allowing Flekken to make an easy save down to his left.

2 March 2024 15:43
1709394116

Brentford vs Chelsea

Chelsea are smart in possession, loading the pitch on one side to help open up space on the other. Chilwell makes the most of it and bursts down the left before getting a shot away, but his effort from outside the box is blocked.

2 March 2024 15:41
1709393947

Brentford vs Chelsea

Jackson has scored his eighth goal in the Premier League this season, netting for the first time since December 12023 against the Blades.

2 March 2024 15:39
1709393924

Brentford vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Conor John Gallagher

2 March 2024 15:38
1709393795

Brentford vs Chelsea

Goal Nicolas Jackson

2 March 2024 15:36
1709393746

Brentford vs Chelsea

Fernandez looks down the left for Jackson, but he puts too much on his pass and the ball goes behind for a goal-kick. The Argentina international keeps getting into good areas and is looking to connect the midfield to the attack.

2 March 2024 15:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in