Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League goals and latest updates as Nicolas Jackson scores for Blues
The Carabao Cup finalists head to the Gtech Community Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Brentford host Chelsea this afternoon and both teams could do with finding consistency and winning ways, with the Bees down in 16th and on a three-game losing streak, while the Blues are 11th with one win in four in the league.
A late FA Cup win in midweek might boost confidence a little after a Carabao Cup final defeat, but Chelsea have been well-below expectations and Mauricio Pochettino has responded by switching to a 3-5-2 set-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Palmer shows some quick feet to get past Collins before getting into a tangle with the centre-back inside the box. The Chelsea man then gets inside the defender, but he is crowded out, and the chance is gone.
There will be two minutes of additional time. Brentford have not created anything since conceding.
Caicedo has hurt himself after a tackle from Toney and needs some time to get back to his feet before being able to continue.
Gallagher goes short with a corner on the left, playing it to Gusto, who drives a low cross towards Jackson. However, he cannot make anything of his flick, with Brentford clearing the ball away.
Fernandez has the ball on the left, and he rolls a throughball down the left to Jackson, who gets ahead of Zanka and gets a shot away from a tight angle. However, his strike is tame, allowing Flekken to make an easy save down to his left.
Chelsea are smart in possession, loading the pitch on one side to help open up space on the other. Chilwell makes the most of it and bursts down the left before getting a shot away, but his effort from outside the box is blocked.
Jackson has scored his eighth goal in the Premier League this season, netting for the first time since December 12023 against the Blades.
Yellow Card Conor John Gallagher
Goal Nicolas Jackson
Fernandez looks down the left for Jackson, but he puts too much on his pass and the ball goes behind for a goal-kick. The Argentina international keeps getting into good areas and is looking to connect the midfield to the attack.
