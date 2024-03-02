(REUTERS)

Brentford host Chelsea this afternoon and both teams could do with finding consistency and winning ways, with the Bees down in 16th and on a three-game losing streak, while the Blues are 11th with one win in four in the league.

A late FA Cup win in midweek might boost confidence a little after a Carabao Cup final defeat, but Chelsea have been well-below expectations and Mauricio Pochettino has responded by switching to a 3-5-2 set-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

