Seventh-place Brentford host table-toppers Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, in what should prove a thrilling finale to the day’s Premier League action.

The Bees have impressed with their direct, attack-minded play this term after winning promotion from the Championship, with several stars showing they are more than capable of stepping up and competing in the top flight.

The Blues, meanwhile, have continued their strong form from last year under Thomas Tuchel and look real contenders for the title - despite a home defeat to Man City prior to the international break.

They have since bounced back with a win over Southampton, while Brentford beat West Ham last time out too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, 16 October at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Vitaly Janelt and Shandon Baptiste miss out in midfield for the home side, which should see Frank Onyeka come into the line-up. The decision for manager Thomas Frank then will be whether to play with three in attack or stick with the two-man pairing, after Yoane Wissa’s goals prior to the international break. Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt in defence.

Chelsea remain without Christian Pulisic, while N’Golo Kante could be back in if he recovers from Covid in time. Thiago Silva isn’t likely to be involved due to duty with Brazil, while there are fitness doubts over Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and Romelu Lukaku - though the latter should be fine.

Predicted line-ups

BRE - Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Toney

CHE - Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Lukaku

Odds

Brentford 6/1

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 5/8

Prediction

The Bees won’t make it easy but they’ll still be firm underdogs against the Blues. If the visitors don’t have too many post-internationals concerns, they should take the points. Brentford 1-2 Chelsea.