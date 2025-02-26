Brentford vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
The points are shared at the Gtech Community Stadium as it finishes 1-1 in West London as O'Brien's late header cancels out Wissa's first-half goal. In an even encounter, Everton may feel they should have been ahead at half-time as Beto was twice through on goal and twice denied by goalkeeper Flekken. Instead, it was Brentford who took the lead before the interval as Wissa reacted quickest to Mbeumo rattling the crossbar to nod the Bees ahead. Alcaraz came closest in the second half to equalsing for the visitors with a low effort, but it was an unlikely source in O'Brien who dived in at the back post to head home his first Premier League goal for the club. Beto once again was denied by Flekken as the striker spurned the chance to redeem himself for his earlier misses, and it could have proved costly as Janelt came close to winning it at the end for the hosts. The point though, moves Everton 15 points clear of the relegation zone, and they remain in 15th place in the Premier League table. Brentford move within four points of the top ten, as they remain in 11th position. The Bees created an xG of 1.49, whilst Everton created an xG of 1.37. Brentford host Aston Villa next, whilst Everton travel to Wolves in their next Premier League encounter. That is all from me. Thanks for joining me and goodbye.
Janelt with the chance to win it for Brentford! Another Kayode long throw-in causes problems for the Everton defence and the ball falls kindly for Janelt in the six-yard box, but the midfielder can't get a clean connection on his strike and the ball bounces wide for a goal-kick.
Brentford appeal for a penalty as Janelt feels he is fouled at the front post after Kayode launched a long throw into the Everton six-yard box. The referee waves away the appeals.
A long throw-in from O'Brien is cleared at the front post by Wissa and Everton are forced all the way back to Pickford.
Five minutes of added time to be played at the end of the second half.
Another chance for Beto! The striker finds him himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper for the third time in the match, but Flekken again stands tall to deny him.
Everton defending well and blocking Brentford's route to goal as the Bees search for a late winner here.
