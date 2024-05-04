Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1714839124

Brentford vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 14:00
Comments
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1714839077

Brentford vs Fulham

It ends all square in the west London derby and a draw seems like a fair result in the end. However, a goalless draw does not convey the full picture as both teams had a host of chances which they missed. Brentford had the best chance of the first half as Mbeumo's shot hit the bar. The second half saw Jimenez miss a chance for Fulham which he should have converted, comfortably missing an open target. Fulham ended with a higher xG of 1.19 to Brentford's 0.63, with that Jimenez chance certainly the highlight. Both these teams do not have much left to play for in the final couple of games, but they will look to end the season on a high. Brentford are away to Bournemouth next, while Fulham will host reigning champions Manchester City.

4 May 2024 17:11
1714838430

Brentford vs Fulham

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 FULHAM

4 May 2024 17:00
1714838389

Brentford vs Fulham

A big chance here for Brentford. Probably the last one of this game as Diop puts it behind for a corner.

4 May 2024 16:59
1714838371

Brentford vs Fulham

Toney takes a tumble in the box before Fulham clear the danger. A quick VAR check brushes away any penalty appeal from Brentford and the game goes on.

4 May 2024 16:59
1714838206

Brentford vs Fulham

Diop, who was under pressure from Wissa, played it safe and behind for another Brentford corner. The Bees take a short corner and completely waste it as Fulham clear their lines.

4 May 2024 16:56
1714838107

Brentford vs Fulham

Substitution Alexander Chuka Iwobi Harry Wilson

4 May 2024 16:55
1714838067

Brentford vs Fulham

It is now or never for both teams. Six minutes of added time have been given to end this game.

4 May 2024 16:54
1714837916

Brentford vs Fulham

Yellow Card Calvin Chinedu Bassey

4 May 2024 16:51
1714837910

Brentford vs Fulham

Back-to-back corners for Brentford! Mbeumo wins the first one, and Jimenez clears the resulting ball in for another corner-kick.

4 May 2024 16:51
1714837834

Brentford vs Fulham

The ball drops to Onyeka in the box off a promising Brentford move, but his first touch lets him down and adds to the hosts' frustration.

4 May 2024 16:50

