Brentford vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Brentford vs Fulham
It ends all square in the west London derby and a draw seems like a fair result in the end. However, a goalless draw does not convey the full picture as both teams had a host of chances which they missed. Brentford had the best chance of the first half as Mbeumo's shot hit the bar. The second half saw Jimenez miss a chance for Fulham which he should have converted, comfortably missing an open target. Fulham ended with a higher xG of 1.19 to Brentford's 0.63, with that Jimenez chance certainly the highlight. Both these teams do not have much left to play for in the final couple of games, but they will look to end the season on a high. Brentford are away to Bournemouth next, while Fulham will host reigning champions Manchester City.
Brentford vs Fulham
FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 FULHAM
Brentford vs Fulham
A big chance here for Brentford. Probably the last one of this game as Diop puts it behind for a corner.
Brentford vs Fulham
Toney takes a tumble in the box before Fulham clear the danger. A quick VAR check brushes away any penalty appeal from Brentford and the game goes on.
Brentford vs Fulham
Diop, who was under pressure from Wissa, played it safe and behind for another Brentford corner. The Bees take a short corner and completely waste it as Fulham clear their lines.
Brentford vs Fulham
Substitution Alexander Chuka Iwobi Harry Wilson
Brentford vs Fulham
It is now or never for both teams. Six minutes of added time have been given to end this game.
Brentford vs Fulham
Yellow Card Calvin Chinedu Bassey
Brentford vs Fulham
Back-to-back corners for Brentford! Mbeumo wins the first one, and Jimenez clears the resulting ball in for another corner-kick.
Brentford vs Fulham
The ball drops to Onyeka in the box off a promising Brentford move, but his first touch lets him down and adds to the hosts' frustration.
