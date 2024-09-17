Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726605904

Brentford vs Leyton Orient LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 17:45
Comments
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leyton Orient in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726605731

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Match ends, Brentford 3, Leyton Orient 1.

17 September 2024 21:42
1726605715

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Leyton Orient 1.

17 September 2024 21:41
1726605707

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Attempt missed. Tony Yogane (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Schade with a cross.

17 September 2024 21:41
1726605655

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross following a corner.

17 September 2024 21:40
1726605629

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lewis Warrington.

17 September 2024 21:40
1726605610

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom James.

17 September 2024 21:40
1726605537

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Omar Beckles.

17 September 2024 21:38
1726605318

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jayden Sweeney.

17 September 2024 21:35
1726605299

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

17 September 2024 21:34
1726605160

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

17 September 2024 21:32

