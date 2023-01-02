✕ Close Klopp previews Liverpool's trip to Brentford

Liverpool visit Brentford tonight in the Premier League as the Reds aim to make it five straight wins in a row.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Leicester last time out with a 2-1 victory but weren’t at their best and will need to find another gear if they are to beat an impressive Brentford side in west London. The Bees beat West Ham last week following a draw with Tottenham on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in all competitions since 23 October.

Brentford have lost only one game at home so far this season, though they are without talisman Ivan Toney here through injury. Victory would see them climb to seventh in the table, just two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, while the visitors would leapfrog Spurs into fifth place if they were to pick up all three points. Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo has not been registered in time to make his debut.

Follow all the action and latest updates from Brentford vs Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium below.