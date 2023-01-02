Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Robertson starts on bench
Liverpool are looking for a fifth Premier League win in a row but face a Brentford side in form
Liverpool visit Brentford tonight in the Premier League as the Reds aim to make it five straight wins in a row.
Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Leicester last time out with a 2-1 victory but weren’t at their best and will need to find another gear if they are to beat an impressive Brentford side in west London. The Bees beat West Ham last week following a draw with Tottenham on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in all competitions since 23 October.
Brentford have lost only one game at home so far this season, though they are without talisman Ivan Toney here through injury. Victory would see them climb to seventh in the table, just two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, while the visitors would leapfrog Spurs into fifth place if they were to pick up all three points. Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo has not been registered in time to make his debut.
Follow all the action and latest updates from Brentford vs Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium below.
Brentford vs Liverpool: Team news
So, as expected, Cody Gakpo was not registered in time to feature here for Liverpool and will likely make his debut in the FA Cup this weekend. Andrew Robertson drops to the bench and Jordan Henderson misses out completely with concussion, so Konstantinos Tsimikas starts at left-back and Fabinho comes into midfield. Ibrahima Konate also replaces Joel Matip in defence.
Brentford are without the injured Ivan Toney, despite Thomas Frank’s positive assessment in his press conference yesterday, so Yoane Wissa joins Bryan Mbeumo up front. Vitaly Janelt comes into midfield in place of Josh Dasilva.
Confirmed lineups
Brentford: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Bech Sorensen, Crama, Trevitt.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.
Brentford vs Liverpool
Top-four chasing Liverpool play at mid-table Brentford in the only Premier League game today.
A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, who won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club.
Both sides are in good form. Liverpool are chasing their fifth straight league win while Brentford are on a five-game unbeaten streak.
Brentford vs Liverpool
Latest updates from the Gtech Community Stadium where Brentford host Liverpool.
