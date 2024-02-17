Brentford v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah set to return
Jurgen Klopp’s men look to maintain their lead at the top of the table as they take on the Bees
Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off as Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Reds are currently two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal though they have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s side. Collecting three points this afternoon would keep Liverpool ahead of their challengers and continue their winning momentum.
Liverpool could also be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah who has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Whether he is fit to start is unknown but his presence should be felt in London even if he plays a role as a substitute.
For their part, Brentford secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out to keep them six points off the relegation zone. Points are crucial currency at this stage as a congested relegation battle is beginning to develop and Thomas Frank will be hoping his team can distance themselves away from the drop zone.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions he has rushed back players in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai all aggravated injuries early in their returns.
Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final later this month because a knee problem recurred in last week’s win over Burnley, Thiago’s comeback after nine months lasted just 10 minutes, while Szoboszlai played just over an hour over two matches before succumbing to the hamstring problem which forced him to miss most of January.
Mohamed Salah returned to training this week after a month out with a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt but Klopp is confident he is ready to play again.
Jurgen Klopp denies speculation over cause for Liverpool injuries
Mohamed Salah could make his own comeback this weekend
Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham are still a “long way” from playing the football he wants after he fended off talk he could leave at the end of the season to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
Klopp announced last month he would depart Anfield at the conclusion of the campaign following nine years at the club.
Liverpool have reportedly placed Postecoglou on a shortlist of candidates to replace Klopp, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso seemingly at the top of the pile, but the Spurs boss insists his focus is on finishing this season strongly.
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou responds to Liverpool rumours
Postecoglou has reportedly been placed on a shortlist of candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp said he would be surprised if all the major clubs in Europe tried to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – because most of them cannot afford to.
The France captain has told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
Mbappe, the scorer of a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final and a club record 243 goals for PSG, may be available on a free transfer, though PSG could trigger a one-year extension so any deal could involve a transfer fee.
Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal have to be “in that conversation” to sign players of Mbappe’s calibre, though the forward is expected to join Real Madrid.
But while Klopp is leaving Liverpool and is not playing a part in their recruitment plans, adding that he had “no clue” if it is certain the forward will sign for Real, the German believes Mbappe is too expensive for some of the biggest clubs.
Jurgen Klopp details Liverpool’s problem in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe
The Frenchman has told his club, Paris Saint-Germain, that he intends to leave this summer when his contract expires
Jurgen Klopp had branded himself one of the managerial dinosaurs when he identified who he believes is the outstanding coach of the next generation. It is a choice many a Liverpool fan may hope their board will echo. Because while Klopp was not anointing Xabi Alonso his successor at Anfield, a glowing tribute was an endorsement of the work the Spaniard is doing with Bayer Leverkusen.
Klopp would, he said, have been effusive in his praise a couple of months back. If one fundamental change since then is the German’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool, another came on Saturday. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich put them five points clear at the Bundesliga summit, making Alonso on course to become the first manager to make any club other than the Bavarian superpower the champions of Germany since Klopp himself. Time will tell if the Spaniard replaces Klopp in another respect.
Jurgen Klopp backs Xabi Alonso as top choice in next generation of managers
The 42-year-old Bayer Leverkusen coach is being tipped to replace Klopp at Liverpool and could emulate the German by winning the Bundesliga with a team other than Bayern Munich
Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah as they travel to take on Brentford in the Premier League.
Salah has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
His potential availability would be significant for a Liverpool side hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.
They take on a Brentford side who secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out with a congested relegation battle beginning to develop.
Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Brentford vs Liverpool odds and tips here.
Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
