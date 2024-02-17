✕ Close Super tricky to play Brentford - Klopp

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off as Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are currently two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal though they have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s side. Collecting three points this afternoon would keep Liverpool ahead of their challengers and continue their winning momentum.

Liverpool could also be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah who has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Whether he is fit to start is unknown but his presence should be felt in London even if he plays a role as a substitute.

For their part, Brentford secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out to keep them six points off the relegation zone. Points are crucial currency at this stage as a congested relegation battle is beginning to develop and Thomas Frank will be hoping his team can distance themselves away from the drop zone.

