Brentford vs Liverpool predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Brentford vs Liverpool predictions Liverpool to win and BTTS – 9/5 BoyleSports

Ivan Toney to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Darwin Nunez over 1.5 shots on target – 6/5 10Bet Liverpool have the chance to strike first on Saturday in a bid to extend their lead in the Premier League title race against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). The Reds hold a two-point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table after bouncing back from their defeat to the Gunners with a 3-1 win over Burnley last week. Strikes from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez steered Jurgen Klopp’s men to the three points at Anfield, but Liverpool can ill afford to rest on their laurels with the chance to put the pressure on City and Arsenal in the first game of the weekend.

Brentford will prove no pushovers after securing an important 2-0 win over Wolves last time out, distancing themselves from the relegation zone. The Bees can’t be too pleased with their victory as there is only a six point cushion, which could be narrowed by the close of play on Saturday if results don’t go their way. Liverpool are overwhelming favourites with to win, and you can find of 9/2 for Brentford to stage the upset on home soil. Here are our predictions for the lunchtime showdown.

Expect another entertaining game at Brentford Mohamed Salah could be poised for a return to the Liverpool line-up for the first time since the Reds’ 4-2 win over Newcastle in January. Salah was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he suffered a hamstring injury, but has now returned to full training. Although the 31-year-old may not start, a return to the bench would be a massive boost for the Reds. Liverpool have coped well without their star man, finding the net in all eight matches in his absence. The only blemish was the defeat to Arsenal, but Klopp will be satisfied that his team proved they had the depth in the final third. Nunez and Jota have been on point, while Diaz had his moments. Cody Gakpo continues to search for his best form, but there will be opportunities at Brentford, where the Bees have lost three of their last four league games.

Thomas Frank's side have kept only one clean sheet in 12 home matches this season. Their shutout against Wolves last time out was their first since October, totaling 14 games in all competitions. Brentford carry an attacking threat with Ivan Toney firing on all cylinders since his return from suspension. He has scored three in four games and looks extremely dangerous, which will be a concern to a Liverpool side that have conceded in their last five. Liverpool may have enough in the final third to edge the contest, following in the footsteps of Arsenal, Aston Villa and City, who won on their visits to Brentford. After looking at , we’re backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 9/5 with . Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS – 9/5 BoyleSports

Toney to send out a statement Brentford sorely missed Toney in the final third in the opening five months of the season. Had the Bees had his services throughout the campaign, then Frank’s side could have been pushing for a place in the top six. He changes the dynamic of the team on the pitch, and although Brentford have been inundated with injuries, Toney is the great equaliser in the final third, taking almost every chance that comes his way.

Three goals in four Premier League appearances since his return speaks for itself. He arguably could have scored more had he taken other good opportunities in Brentford’s narrow defeat to Tottenham. The 27-year-old is pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and potentially a move to a Champions League club in the summer. He has plenty of incentive to keep performing at a high level and a stellar outing against Liverpool would further press his case. We like his price of 2/1 with to score any time against the Reds. Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 2: Ivan Toney to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Box office Nunez You can never deny that Nunez is not entertaining. Whenever he is on the field he’s in the thick of the action. At times he can produce moments of brilliance - see his match-winning brace in Liverpool’s win over Newcastle – but also excruciating misfires in front of goal, notably against Chelsea where he registered 10 attempts on goal and somehow failed to score, including a missed penalty. He was in action once more against Burnley, scoring a well placed header to wrap up the game.

Whether Nunez will ever show the consistency that Liverpool fans crave in front of goal is a mystery and one that Klopp will pleased that he doesn’t have to get to the bottom of for too long. Nunez has recorded at least two shots on target in nine of his 23 Premier League games this season. We’re taking him to repeat the feat against Brentford at odds of 6/5 with 10Bet. Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 3: Darwin Nunez over 1.5 shots on target – 6/5 10Bet