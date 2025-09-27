Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 September 2025 12:00 BST
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Manchester United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Brentford vs Manchester United

BRENTFORD (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, Aaron Hickey; Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade; Igor Thiago.

27 September 2025 12:05

Brentford vs Manchester United

Brentford host Manchester United, as two sides in the bottom half of the Premier League table look to ignite a surge up the rankings. The 11th-placed United actually find themselves in fine fettle. They’re searching for their third Premier League win in four matches, while the Bees are having a harder time of it in 17th and are desperate to grab just their second win of the league campaign. The travelling Red Devils are hoping to win a second consecutive PL game for the first time under Ruben Amorim. Their last outing was a 2-1 win in a hotly contested 10-man a-piece clash with Chelsea. The day’s hosts were unsuccessful in their previous match, also against West London opponents. They were defeated 3-1 by Fulham.

27 September 2025 11:55

Brentford vs Manchester United

Hello everyone, and welcome to live text coverage from the Premier League's early fixture. It's Brentford v Manchester United from the Gtech Community Stadium.

27 September 2025 11:38

Brentford vs Manchester United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

27 September 2025 11:25

Brentford vs Manchester United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

27 September 2025 10:30

