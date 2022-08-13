✕ Close Premier League Preview - Week 2

Manchester United travel to Brentford in the Premier League’s late kick-off looking to bounce back after a damaging home loss to Brighton to kick off the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford. In Brentford, they face another side with a specific philosophy already embedded with Thomas Frank’s side fighting back to earn a point at Leicester in the opening weekend of the season.

Ten Hag is optimistic there will be more signings to strengthne the Red Devils, with the Frenkie de Jong saga rumbling on and no resolution in sight for his deferred wages at the Camp Nou. Although talks continue to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo appears set to stay for another season, despite pushing for a move arlier this summer, and the Portuguese could factor into Ten Hag’s starting line-up with last week’s performance failing to suggest an immediate recall is not justified. while Marcus Rashford is linked with a move away as Paris Saint-Germain reignite their interest in the England forward.

“When Manchester United is not performing, not winning, that’s normal,” Ten Hag said while assessing the atmosphere at the club. “I would be more in panic when there wasn’t panic because we have to win. That is the demand. Still, I would say panic isn’t the right word. It’s more like, ‘Come on, we have to act’. We have to think bright and do the right things.”Follow all the build-up and live updates from the Brentford Community Stadium below: