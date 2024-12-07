Brentford vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe makes two changes to the Newcastle side who snatched a late point against league leaders Liverpool. Harvey Barnes and Sean Longstaff come into the starting XI, with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon dropping to the bench. Full-back Kieran Trippier missed the game in midweek due to illness but returns to the matchday squad for the visit to west London.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Thomas Frank makes three changes to the Brentford team who fell to defeat against Aston Villa in midweek. Midfielder Christian Norgaard who missed the game against Unai Emery’s side, returns to the starting XI with Vitaly Janelt dropping out. Mikkel Damsgaard also drops to the bench despite netting at Villa Park as Fabio Carvalho comes in, while Thiago replaces Kevin Schade in attack.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Matt Targett, William Osula, Miguel Almiron, Lloyd Kelly.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
BRENTFORD SUBS: Hakon Valdimarsson, Kevin Schade, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yunus Emre Konak, Ryan Trevitt, Mads Roerslev, Paris Maghoma.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
BRENTFORD (3-4-1-2): Mark Flekken; Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg; Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Bryan Mbeumo; Fabio Carvalho; Yoane Wissa, Thiago.
Brentford vs Newcastle United team news
Brentford: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Nørgaard, Mbeumo, Carvalho, Wissa, Thiago
Newcastle: Pope, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Meanwhile, Newcastle make the long trip to the capital level on points with their opponents but one place below them due to goal difference. The Magpies come into today’s game in good form having snatched a late draw against league leaders Liverpool in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate. The late equaliser from Fabian Schar on Wednesday night meant Eddie Howe’s side have lost just once in their last six matches. Despite sitting in 12th place, the Geordies only sit three points off the top five, leaving the winner of today’s showdown with a brilliant opportunity to climb into the European spots heading into the festive period.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Hosts Brentford come into today’s encounter against Newcastle aiming to bounce back from their 3-1 midweek defeat to out of form Aston Villa. Thomas Frank’s side have struggled on the road this season, picking up just one point from seven matches, however their home form has been greatly positive. The Bees remain one of three undefeated teams on home turf in the Premier League this season (alongside Arsenal and Brighton), but have scored more goals (22) and earned more points (19) at home than anyone else. In fact, no team in Europe's top five leagues has scored as many home league goals as the west London outfit.
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Brentford and Newcastle at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments