Newcastle finished in seventh position in the Premier League after a 4-2 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Magpies needed a win to guarantee they would finish above Manchester United and scored three goals in a brilliant first-half display. The Bees thought they had scored in the opening two minutes when Toney scored from close range, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside in the build-up. The visitors then scored three times before the break. Barnes headed in Guimaraes’ cross from the right to give them the lead before Isak assisted their second. He won possession off Pinnock and drove forward before sending a low cross towards Murphy, who slid in to score from close range. Isak then scored clinically into the bottom-left corner to give Newcastle complete control. Brentford got one back through Janelt soon after the restart, and Wissa scored an excellent goal to make it 3-2, but Guimaraes stopped their comeback with a reactive finish from close range. Newcastle created an xG of 3.41 and finished in seventh, with Brentford down in 16th. That's all for today, goodbye.
FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-4 NEWCASTLE UNITED
Yellow Card Nicholas David Pope
Maupay makes a needless tackle on Pope, with players from either side getting into a scuffle. Newcastle are not happy with his slide tackle, with Maupay going into the book.
Wilson, Trippier, Almiron and Guimaraes combine on the edge of Brentford's box but cannot find a way through the defence. The visitors are forced back, with the away fans cheering every pass.
Substitution Fabian Lukas Schär Paul Dummett
There will be seven minutes of additional time.
SAVE! Brentford are patient in possession and play it from left to right looking to an opening. Zanka whips a cross towards Maupay, but his tame header is collected by Pope.
Mbeumo is over a corner on the right, and he swings a cross into the box, but he sends it straight to Pope, who collects it with ease. That was very poor from Mbeumo.
Newcastle look to break down the left through Hall, who chases a loose ball. However, Pinnock gets ahead of him and rolls it back to Flekken.
