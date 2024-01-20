Brentford vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Ivan Toney returns after ban
Toney returns for the Bees having served an eight-month ban over gambling infringements
Brentford play host to Nottingham Forest in an intriguing encounter that could have ramifications on the relegation battle. Neither club has truly managed to distance themselves away from the bottom three and three points for either side today good turn out to be gold dust in the race to avoid the drop.
The Bees welcome back Ivan Toney following the forward’s eight-month ban for breaking the Premier League’s gambling rules. He will captain the side and manager Thomas Frank has backed the forward to regain his imperious form. Toney has been linked with a possible move away from Brentford during this window though he seems committed to helping the club out of their relegation trouble.
Forest, meanwhile, have the threat of sanctions looming over them for potentially breaching Profit and Sustainability rules. The club needs to distance themselves from the bottom three in case they get deducted points and they’ve made a bright start under Nuno Espirito Santo with wins over Newcastle and Manchester United.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest line-ups
Brentford XI: Flekken, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Maupay.
Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Tavares, Murrilo, Omobamidele, Montiel, Danilo, Mangala, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Dominguez, Wood.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction
Brentford will welcome back Ivan Toney with open arms but this match may come too soon for him to properly reach his pre-ban levels in front of goal.
In contrast, Forest are in fine form and should cause some problems today even without the impressive Morgan Gibbs-White.
Brentford 1-2 Nottingham Forest.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest early team news
Ivan Toney will captain Brentford as he returns after serving an eight-month ban for a breach of betting rules. Loan signing Sergio Reguilon could make his debut and Ethan Pinnock is available.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is set to miss up to two weeks due to an abdominal injury sustained in training, while Divock Origi and Anthony Elanga remain out.
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 January at the Emirates Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.
The Bees are hoping that the return of Ivan Toney will turnaround their fortunes and get Thomas Frank’s men back to winning ways when they take on a confident Forest side.
Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest have beaten Newcastle and Manchester United and are now hoping to continue their great form and distance themselves from the relegation zone.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.
