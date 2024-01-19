Jump to content
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Ivan Toney is expected to return to action for Brentford as the Bees host Nottingham Forest on Saturday
Last Updated: 19th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest tips

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest tips 

Ivan Toney is expected to make his long-awaited return to action following his suspension for a Brentford side in dire need of a lift in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Toney was handed an eight-month suspension by the Football Association last May, ruling him out for the first half of the Bees' campaign. 

Brentford made a solid start to life without Toney, but have gradually slid down the Premier League standings and are just three points clear of the relegation zone. 

Thomas Frank’s men have struggled over the last two months, winning only one of their last 10 in all competitions, including a 3-2 defeat in extra-time to Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay. 

Brentford have struggled with a mounting injury list, so the return of their goalscoring talisman could not have come at a better time ahead of the visit of Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men staved off a two-goal comeback from League One Blackpool to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, advancing courtesy of a Chris Wood goal in extra-time

Forest return to Premier League action after stringing together back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Manchester United before their winter break. 

Despite their issues, Brentford are the favourites with football betting sites to win on Saturday. You can find a price of 3/1 for Forest to collect the three points on the road. 

After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our predictions for the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Can Brentford arrest slump? 

The Bees are in a mess. For the first time in Frank’s tenure in west London, he is under pressure. 

Brentford have won only once in their last 10 in all competitions and have lost five-straight matches in the Premier League. There are mitigating circumstances as the Bees have had to contend with several injuries, suspensions and international commitments.  

But, it does not overlook the fact that Brentford have not been good enough and have put themselves in danger near the bottom of the Premier League. 

Toney’s return is a massive boost given his clinical edge in front of goal. He scored 20 goals in 33 appearances last season, and 12 in 34 the year prior. If Toney can hit the ground running, Frank and his team could move clear of danger in no time.

Forest are an improving team under Nuno, but still not overly reliable. It took 180 minutes and extra time in their replay to dispatch Blackpool from the FA Cup. 

Although they were impressive against Newcastle and Manchester United, defensive vulnerabilities remain after failing to keep a clean in their last 11 games.  

With the Toney factor, we’re backing Brentford to end their slump, pairing the win and over 3.5 goals in the game at 4/1 with BetVictor

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Brentford to win and over 3.5 goals – 4/1 BetVictor

Will Toney make his mark? 

Toney has been watching and waiting to make an impact this season. The striker last played a competitive game for the Bees on May 6, 2023, in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. 

It is extremely likely that Frank will unleash his star man at the first opportunity.

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scored more goals in the Premier League last season, and Toney will be desperate to prove that he remains one of the best marksmen in the top flight.

Brentford have sorely missed his presence in the final third. They scored 58 goals with Toney in the ranks for most of last term and are on pace to notch 52 this season.  

It’s not a drastic drop-off, but Brentford’s downturn has been partly due to their lack of efficiency in front of goal. Without Toney and the injured Bryan Mbeumo, the Bees have struggled to take their opportunities, notably in a 4-1 defeat to Wolves. 

Forest’s defensive lapses should provide Toney with a chance to make his mark, and we’re backing him to make a statement by scoring the first goal in the game at odds of 7/2 with bet365

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Ivan Toney first goalscorer – 7/2 bet365

Watch out for a Norgaard booking 

Christian Norgaard has been involved in the action for the Bees in the middle of the park this season. 

Although Frank's men have been one of the best behaved teams in the Premier League for collecting yellow cards with 42 to their name, the Denmark international has notched seven by himself.

The 29-year-old does not shy away from a challenge as he averages 2.9 tackles and 1.4 fouls per match. It’s fair to say he’s one of the more combative midfielders in the Premier League.

Referee Darren England has been assigned the fixture, and in his three previous Premier League games this term he has brandished 19 yellow cards. 

England has also been fairly card happy in his nine Championship matches, averaging 5.89 cautions per game. So Norgaard may have to watch his step.

After looking at betting apps, we’re taking odds of 9/4 with Betfred for Norgaard to be shown a card in the contest. 

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Christian Norgaard to be shown a card – 9/4 Betfred

How to get Premier League free bets

You can get free bets for wagering on the Premier League by signing up for betting sites online to unlock welcome offers and other promotions. 

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £20 in free bets by creating an account with a mobile device, depositing £10 and betting £10 on its sportsbook at odds of evens or greater.

As soon as your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on Boyles. 

Please read all the terms and conditions of BoyleSports’ sign-up offer before creating your account. With all bets online, always gamble responsibly.  

Simon Sinclair
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.