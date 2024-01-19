Brentford vs Nottingham Forest tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men staved off a two-goal comeback from League One Blackpool to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, advancing courtesy of a Chris Wood goal in extra-time. Forest return to Premier League action after stringing together back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Manchester United before their winter break. Despite their issues, Brentford are the favourites with to win on Saturday. You can find a price of 3/1 for Forest to collect the three points on the road. After looking at the , here are our predictions for the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Can Brentford arrest slump? The Bees are in a mess. For the first time in Frank’s tenure in west London, he is under pressure. Brentford have won only once in their last 10 in all competitions and have lost five-straight matches in the Premier League. There are mitigating circumstances as the Bees have had to contend with several injuries, suspensions and international commitments. But, it does not overlook the fact that Brentford have not been good enough and have put themselves in danger near the bottom of the Premier League. Toney’s return is a massive boost given his clinical edge in front of goal. He scored 20 goals in 33 appearances last season, and 12 in 34 the year prior. If Toney can hit the ground running, Frank and his team could move clear of danger in no time.

Forest are an improving team under Nuno, but still not overly reliable. It took 180 minutes and extra time in their replay to dispatch Blackpool from the FA Cup. Although they were impressive against Newcastle and Manchester United, defensive vulnerabilities remain after failing to keep a clean in their last 11 games. With the Toney factor, we’re backing Brentford to end their slump, pairing the win and over 3.5 goals in the game at 4/1 with . Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Brentford to win and over 3.5 goals – 4/1 BetVictor

Will Toney make his mark? Toney has been watching and waiting to make an impact this season. The striker last played a competitive game for the Bees on May 6, 2023, in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. It is extremely likely that Frank will unleash his star man at the first opportunity. Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scored more goals in the Premier League last season, and Toney will be desperate to prove that he remains one of the best marksmen in the top flight.

Brentford have sorely missed his presence in the final third. They scored 58 goals with Toney in the ranks for most of last term and are on pace to notch 52 this season. It’s not a drastic drop-off, but Brentford’s downturn has been partly due to their lack of efficiency in front of goal. Without Toney and the injured Bryan Mbeumo, the Bees have struggled to take their opportunities, notably in a 4-1 defeat to Wolves. Forest’s defensive lapses should provide Toney with a chance to make his mark, and we’re backing him to make a statement by scoring the first goal in the game at odds of 7/2 with . Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Ivan Toney first goalscorer – 7/2 bet365

Watch out for a Norgaard booking Christian Norgaard has been involved in the action for the Bees in the middle of the park this season. Although Frank's men have been one of the best behaved teams in the Premier League for collecting yellow cards with 42 to their name, the Denmark international has notched seven by himself. The 29-year-old does not shy away from a challenge as he averages 2.9 tackles and 1.4 fouls per match. It’s fair to say he’s one of the more combative midfielders in the Premier League.

Referee Darren England has been assigned the fixture, and in his three previous Premier League games this term he has brandished 19 yellow cards. England has also been fairly card happy in his nine Championship matches, averaging 5.89 cautions per game. So Norgaard may have to watch his step. After looking at betting apps, we’re taking odds of 9/4 with for Norgaard to be shown a card in the contest. Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Christian Norgaard to be shown a card – 9/4 Betfred

How to get Premier League free bets You can get for wagering on the Premier League by signing up for online to unlock welcome offers and other promotions. BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £20 in free bets by creating an account with a mobile device, depositing £10 and betting £10 on its sportsbook at odds of evens or greater.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply