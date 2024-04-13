Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brentford vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1713019083

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Maupay and Grbic almost get in a tangle as the ex-Brighton man desperately tries to make something of an awkward long ball.

13 April 2024 15:38
1713019037

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Mbeumo and Jensen stand over the free-kick. It's in a good space for Brentford... but Mbeumo punts it into the middle of nowhere.

13 April 2024 15:37
1713018963

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Well played by Osborn, who gets the better of Mbeumo as he looks to sprint into space and put an end to a promising-looking Brentford attack. The Bees win a free-kick thanks to a Hamer challenge on Reguilon.

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018857

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Big chance for Brentford! Wissa and Jensen link up well and it's an excellent pass by Reguilon back to Jensen, who takes a touch to steady himself before firing at goal from 25 yards out - but it's not enough to trouble Grbic, who collects safely.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018694

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Some sloppy play from both sides. Brentford give away possession cheaply at the left sideline but once they regain it, can't do much with it. Grbic takes a goal kick.

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018541

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Jensen takes the corner to Roerslev out near the penalty spot but his awkward shot at goal is way off target. Wasted chance for Brentford.

13 April 2024 15:29
1713018451

Brentford vs Sheffield United

This has felt like a very stop-start game so far, with neither side being able to sustain pressure for very long. Larouci gets his head to a long ball but his attempt to head it towards his keeper goes out for a Brentford corner.

13 April 2024 15:27
1713018340

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Grbic makes his first save! The Blades' keeper has had very little to do, but Janelt gets onto a better cross by Jensen and has a go at goal. No luck, however.

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018316

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Brereton Diaz rounds two defenders and has another punt at goal but skies his shot over the bar. He's looked the most threatening for Sheffield so far.

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018208

Brentford vs Sheffield United

A Roerslev throw in lands straight in Grbic's gloves. Down the other end Damsgaard tries to get away but Osborn is right on him, then Larouci frustrates Mbeumo.

13 April 2024 15:23

