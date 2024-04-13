Brentford vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Maupay and Grbic almost get in a tangle as the ex-Brighton man desperately tries to make something of an awkward long ball.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Mbeumo and Jensen stand over the free-kick. It's in a good space for Brentford... but Mbeumo punts it into the middle of nowhere.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Well played by Osborn, who gets the better of Mbeumo as he looks to sprint into space and put an end to a promising-looking Brentford attack. The Bees win a free-kick thanks to a Hamer challenge on Reguilon.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Big chance for Brentford! Wissa and Jensen link up well and it's an excellent pass by Reguilon back to Jensen, who takes a touch to steady himself before firing at goal from 25 yards out - but it's not enough to trouble Grbic, who collects safely.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Some sloppy play from both sides. Brentford give away possession cheaply at the left sideline but once they regain it, can't do much with it. Grbic takes a goal kick.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Jensen takes the corner to Roerslev out near the penalty spot but his awkward shot at goal is way off target. Wasted chance for Brentford.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
This has felt like a very stop-start game so far, with neither side being able to sustain pressure for very long. Larouci gets his head to a long ball but his attempt to head it towards his keeper goes out for a Brentford corner.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Grbic makes his first save! The Blades' keeper has had very little to do, but Janelt gets onto a better cross by Jensen and has a go at goal. No luck, however.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
Brereton Diaz rounds two defenders and has another punt at goal but skies his shot over the bar. He's looked the most threatening for Sheffield so far.
Brentford vs Sheffield United
A Roerslev throw in lands straight in Grbic's gloves. Down the other end Damsgaard tries to get away but Osborn is right on him, then Larouci frustrates Mbeumo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies