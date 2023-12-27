Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
There was a brief VAR check for a possible handball on Wissa's goal, but it stands! It's 2-1 after a frantic start in west London, and Brentford's tails are up now!
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Assist Neal Maupay
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goal Yoane Wissa Bileko
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goal Hee-Chan Hwang
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Assist Pablo Sarabia García
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
CLOSE! Janelt almost scores an own goal! Hwang darts onto Gomes' clever pass in behind to drill the ball across the six-yard box, where Janelt gets a desperate touch in front of Cunha. Much to Brentford's relief, it drifts just over Flekken's crossbar – that could have gone anywhere!
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Good defending! Sarabia lifts a lovely pass onto the chest of Cunha, who brings it down and gets between the two Brentford centre-backs in one motion. Roerslev gets back just in the nick of time, though, to shepherd the ball back to Flekken.
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Only two of Hwang's eight Premier League goals for Wolves this season have come away from Molineux. He is released by Toti's ball down the left flank, but Roerslev recovers well to outmuscle him and come away with the ball.
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Janelt meets the corner at the near post, but Cunha is behind him to block his flick behind for another set-piece. The next delivery is nodded up in the air, but it drops for a sky blue shirt to clear.
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Now Brentford attack down their left as Lewis-Potter digs out an excellent cross towards the lurking Wissa… but Toti gets back to nod it behind for a corner. We've had an end-to-end start here.
