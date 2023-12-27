Jump to content

Liveupdated1703706779

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 27 December 2023 19:52
Comments
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1703706671

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

There was a brief VAR check for a possible handball on Wissa's goal, but it stands! It's 2-1 after a frantic start in west London, and Brentford's tails are up now!

27 December 2023 19:51
1703706424

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Neal Maupay

27 December 2023 19:47
1703706410

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal Yoane Wissa Bileko

27 December 2023 19:46
1703706320

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

27 December 2023 19:45
1703706259

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Pablo Sarabia García

27 December 2023 19:44
1703706258

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

CLOSE! Janelt almost scores an own goal! Hwang darts onto Gomes' clever pass in behind to drill the ball across the six-yard box, where Janelt gets a desperate touch in front of Cunha. Much to Brentford's relief, it drifts just over Flekken's crossbar – that could have gone anywhere!

27 December 2023 19:44
1703706158

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Good defending! Sarabia lifts a lovely pass onto the chest of Cunha, who brings it down and gets between the two Brentford centre-backs in one motion. Roerslev gets back just in the nick of time, though, to shepherd the ball back to Flekken.

27 December 2023 19:42
1703706032

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Only two of Hwang's eight Premier League goals for Wolves this season have come away from Molineux. He is released by Toti's ball down the left flank, but Roerslev recovers well to outmuscle him and come away with the ball.

27 December 2023 19:40
1703705947

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Janelt meets the corner at the near post, but Cunha is behind him to block his flick behind for another set-piece. The next delivery is nodded up in the air, but it drops for a sky blue shirt to clear.

27 December 2023 19:39
1703705886

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Now Brentford attack down their left as Lewis-Potter digs out an excellent cross towards the lurking Wissa… but Toti gets back to nod it behind for a corner. We've had an end-to-end start here.

27 December 2023 19:38

