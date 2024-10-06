Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Brest vs Le Havre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Francis-Le Blé

Luke Baker
Sunday 06 October 2024 14:00 BST
A general view of the Stade Francis-Le Blé
A general view of the Stade Francis-Le Blé (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brest face Le Havre in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Brest vs Le Havre

Match ends, Brest 2, Le Havre 0.

6 October 2024 17:54

Brest vs Le Havre

Second Half ends, Brest 2, Le Havre 0.

6 October 2024 17:53

Brest vs Le Havre

Corner, Le Havre. Conceded by Jonas Martin.

6 October 2024 17:53

Brest vs Le Havre

Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Brest).

6 October 2024 17:52

Brest vs Le Havre

Goal! Brest 2, Le Havre 0. Ibrahim Salah (Brest) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Romain Del Castillo with a through ball.

6 October 2024 17:50

Brest vs Le Havre

Foul by Soumaïla Coulibaly (Brest).

6 October 2024 17:49

Brest vs Le Havre

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

6 October 2024 17:48

Brest vs Le Havre

Gautier Lloris (Le Havre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 October 2024 17:48

Brest vs Le Havre

Dangerous play by Romain Del Castillo (Brest).

6 October 2024 17:48

Brest vs Le Havre

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

6 October 2024 17:47

