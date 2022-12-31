Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Brighton with hopes of maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League table
Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Brighton for the first of a few tricky upcoming fixtures for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men will need to win to keep themselves at least five points clear of the reigning champions, Manchester City.
Last time out Arsenal fought back from shipping to the first goal against West Ham to cruise to a 3-1 victory and maintain their four-game winning run. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah all scored and will be hungry to add more to their personal tallies this evening.
Brighton will prove to be a stern test tonight though. Roberto De Zerbi’s men resumed their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton on Boxing Day and have thoughts of finishing in the European spots next year. The Seagulls come into the match seventh in the league but will keep up the pace with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United if they defeat the Gunners.
Follow all the action as Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League:
Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension
Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.
The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.
His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through to 2024.
Brighton vs Arsenal prediction
This should be a real test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and one which could validate their title credentials yet further. The Seagulls are in fine form though and should enjoy success, particularly at home, so we’ll go for an entertaining score draw.
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal.
Brighton vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
What is the early team news?
The Seagulls will be without key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended after collecting five bookings this season, meaning Billy Gilmour could start.
Alexis Mac Allister is not due back until the New Year and Jakub Moder is out injured still.
Roberto De Zerbi is also set to be without Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck.
Mikel Arteta must make do without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, but Emile Smith Rowe has now overcome his groin problem following surgery.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to a return from a hamstring problem, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered and could displace Kieran Tierney at left-back.
How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal
The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 5:30pm GMT.
Brighton vs Arsenal will be shown live on UK TV through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins from 5:00pm GMT.
Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.
Brighton vs Arsenal
The late Premier League kick off is at 5.30pm and sees Brighton take on Arsenal at the Amex stadium.
The Seagulls are looking to make it two wins from two after defeating Southampton last time out, meanwhile Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
This match takes place at the conclusion of the 3pm kick offs. Here’s how things stand as half-time approaches in those four games:
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Fulham 1-0 Southampton
Man City 1-0 Everton
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds
