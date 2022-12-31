✕ Close Arteta insists potential new Arsenal striker needs to be the right fit

Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Brighton for the first of a few tricky upcoming fixtures for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men will need to win to keep themselves at least five points clear of the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Last time out Arsenal fought back from shipping to the first goal against West Ham to cruise to a 3-1 victory and maintain their four-game winning run. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah all scored and will be hungry to add more to their personal tallies this evening.

Brighton will prove to be a stern test tonight though. Roberto De Zerbi’s men resumed their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton on Boxing Day and have thoughts of finishing in the European spots next year. The Seagulls come into the match seventh in the league but will keep up the pace with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United if they defeat the Gunners.

Follow all the action as Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League: