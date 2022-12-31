Jump to content

Liveupdated1672503060

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Brighton with hopes of maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League table

Michael Jones
Saturday 31 December 2022 16:11
Comments
Arteta insists potential new Arsenal striker needs to be the right fit

Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Brighton for the first of a few tricky upcoming fixtures for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men will need to win to keep themselves at least five points clear of the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Last time out Arsenal fought back from shipping to the first goal against West Ham to cruise to a 3-1 victory and maintain their four-game winning run. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah all scored and will be hungry to add more to their personal tallies this evening.

Brighton will prove to be a stern test tonight though. Roberto De Zerbi’s men resumed their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton on Boxing Day and have thoughts of finishing in the European spots next year. The Seagulls come into the match seventh in the league but will keep up the pace with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United if they defeat the Gunners.

Follow all the action as Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League:

1672503014

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.

The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.

His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through to 2024.

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

The 21-year-old has started to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium this season

Michael Jones31 December 2022 16:10
1672502714

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

This should be a real test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and one which could validate their title credentials yet further. The Seagulls are in fine form though and should enjoy success, particularly at home, so we’ll go for an entertaining score draw.

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal.

Michael Jones31 December 2022 16:05
1672502414

Brighton vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Michael Jones31 December 2022 16:00
1672502114

What is the early team news?

The Seagulls will be without key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended after collecting five bookings this season, meaning Billy Gilmour could start.

Alexis Mac Allister is not due back until the New Year and Jakub Moder is out injured still.

Roberto De Zerbi is also set to be without Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck.

Mikel Arteta must make do without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, but Emile Smith Rowe has now overcome his groin problem following surgery.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to a return from a hamstring problem, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered and could displace Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Michael Jones31 December 2022 15:55
1672501814

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 5:30pm GMT.

Brighton vs Arsenal will be shown live on UK TV through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins from 5:00pm GMT.

Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Michael Jones31 December 2022 15:50
1672501542

Brighton vs Arsenal

The late Premier League kick off is at 5.30pm and sees Brighton take on Arsenal at the Amex stadium.

The Seagulls are looking to make it two wins from two after defeating Southampton last time out, meanwhile Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

This match takes place at the conclusion of the 3pm kick offs. Here’s how things stand as half-time approaches in those four games:

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 1-0 Southampton

Man City 1-0 Everton

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds

Michael Jones31 December 2022 15:45
1672498965

‘These things can happen’: Marcus Rashford explains reason for being dropped by Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has revealed he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United after arriving late for a team meeting.

The Dutchman caused a surprise by dropping the England forward from the Red Devils side to play Wolves. Ten Hag would only reveal how Rashford’s issue was due to “disciplinary reasons” and that it concerned “our rules”.

But after coming on at half-time for Alejandro Garnacho and scoring the only goal of the game to take United into the top four, Rashford has discussed his predicament.

Marcus Rashford explains reason for being dropped by Erik ten Hag

The England forward came off the bench to settle the contest at Molineux to boost United’s top four hopes

Michael Jones31 December 2022 15:02
1672498604

Rashford’s form continues

Marcus Rashford has scored five match winning goals as a substitute, the joint most in Premier League history. His form is continuing to propel Man Utd up the Premier League table.

They’re now up to fourth.

Michael Jones31 December 2022 14:56
1672498364

Super sub Rashford

Marcus Rashford has scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) netting more from the bench for Manchester United in the competition.

(REUTERS)
Michael Jones31 December 2022 14:52
1672498096

Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.

The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten Hag for disciplinary reasons, grabbed his 11th goal of the season to send United into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win.

Alejandro Garnacho had earlier wasted a golden chance, while David De Gea kept out Ruben Neves’ stunning free-kick at the other end.

United have now lost just one of their last 15 games since a 6-3 derby humbling to Manchester City in October, with ten Hag making his mark on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

The England forward had been named as a substitute for disciplinary reasons.

Michael Jones31 December 2022 14:48

