Brighton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Aston Villa travel to Brighton in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s side look to open up a 10-point lead over Tottenham in the race for the top-four.
Villa suffered a set-back in midweek as they were beaten 4-2 by Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, but they remain in a great position to qualify for the Champions League with three games left to play.
It could even be decided today if Villa beat Brighton and Tottenham lose to Liverpool at Anfield.
Brighton will be out for revenge after losing 6-1 to Villa earlier this season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have suffered a slump in form and are winless in six.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Cash drops back to stop Buonanotte breaking through into the area, as the stalemate goes on. We're short of any spark at the Amex, with this game gradually drifting towards half-time.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
After beating Dunk on the left side of Brighton's box, Watkins takes one touch too many and runs into traffic. Veltman takes his chance to snaffle the ball away, and Villa's star striker is left looking perplexed. It's a rare wrong decision from the England international - he should have shot.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
From their last 12 matches across all competitions, Brighton have scored just five goals - as many as they managed in one game against Sheffield United in February - and they are lacking any clarity in the final third today. It's all rather aimless at the moment, and De Zerbi is growing impatient on the touchline.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Although Aston Villa are enjoying a sustained spell on the ball, they are going nowhere fast. After an intense European encounter less than four days ago, Unai Emery's side look a little weary today.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Brighton are edging the possession - 51 per cent to their visitors' share of 49 - but it remains a finely-poised first half at the Amex. Can the goal-shy Seagulls break through Villa's vulnerable back line?
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Rogers is back on his feet, but he looks to be heading straight down the tunnel. Surely that's the end of his game. The action resumes, and Aston Villa are playing with only 10 men - Rogers' replacement Cash is not ready yet.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Substitution Morgan Elliot Rogers Matthew Stuart Cash
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Off the ball, Rogers sits down on the turf, causing the game to be brought to a halt. He covers his face and awaits the medics' arrival - it seems this could be some kind of muscular injury. It doesn't look good.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Adingra gets the better of Konsa again, then attempts an early cross into the box. However, he slips and the ball shoots straight towards Olsen, who comes off his line to claim it confidently.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Having won their last five games against Brighton, Aston Villa are looking to register six straight Premier League victories over an opponent for the first time since between 2005 and 2010 - local rivals Birmingham City were their victims during that spell.
