Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Brighton had a very slow start to this game, with De Zerbi making six changes to his side. However, the Seagulls are starting to grow into the game and are playing the ball around with pace. However, they are yet to create a clear chance.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Dunk finds Lallana in the box. He has a few touches of the ball on the left before sliding it across towards Adingra. Taylor gets across to clear it away. Pedro collects it on the left, but his inswinging cross goes behind for a goal-kick.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
SAVE! Amdouni heads the ball over to Gudmundsson, who dribbles forward with the ball before slotting a pass back into the path of the striker. He then has a shot from the edge of the box, but Verbruggen makes a simple save.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Vitinho is over a throw-in on the right and he launches the ball into the box. O'Shea helps it on, but Dunk thumps it away. Vitinho plays the next one short before putting a cross into the box, but Rodriguez fouls Verbruggen, who is somewhat fortunate to win a free-kick.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Gross is over the free-kick. The ball is positioned on the left, with the Germany international hitting the wall with a powerful effort.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
The first yellow card goes to O'Shea after a late tackle on Ferguson just outside the box. A shooting opportunity for Brighton arises.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Burnley have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, last having a longer losing run on the road in the division between November 2016 and February 2017 (seven). They have been the better side in the opening 12 minutes. Brighton have made a couple of loose passes, with De Zerbi looking frustrated in the dugout.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
WIDE! The first chance of the match goes to Burnley. Gudmundsson collects possession on the right side of the box and switches the ball onto his left foot. He looks for the top corner with a curling effort across the goal, but his strike flashes wide.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Adingra plays a loose pass in Brighton's half, with Brownhill rushing in to make an interception. Burnley spring forward and have possession on the edge of the Seagulls' box, but their attack breaks down after good play from Rodríguez and Amdouni.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Baleba usually plays in the midfield for Brighton, but he is currently the deepest player in the Seagulls' system. He has dropped between Dunk and Van Hecke when the hosts are in possession. He is getting plenty of touches in the opening stages of the match.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies