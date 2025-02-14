Brighton v Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates as Blues look to maintain Champions League push

Enzo Maresca: Chelsea are a different club from the past

Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League less than a week after the Seagulls earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup.

Karou Mitoma struck in the second half to book Brighton a place in the fifth round of the cup on Saturday night, with Chelsea unable to build on an early own goal from Bert Verbruggen.

But both sides will need to put that result behind them quickly as Enzo Maresca’s side visit the south coast again, with the visitors looking to consolidate their place in the top four and take themselves five points ahead of Manchester City.

Brighton sit in 10th ahead of kick-off, but they’re still just about in the hunt for European football as they trail seventh-placed Bournemouth by six points.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: