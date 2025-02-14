Brighton v Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates as Blues look to maintain Champions League push
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are looking to secure a top-four spot, while Brighton are pushing for European football
Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League less than a week after the Seagulls earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup.
Karou Mitoma struck in the second half to book Brighton a place in the fifth round of the cup on Saturday night, with Chelsea unable to build on an early own goal from Bert Verbruggen.
But both sides will need to put that result behind them quickly as Enzo Maresca’s side visit the south coast again, with the visitors looking to consolidate their place in the top four and take themselves five points ahead of Manchester City.
Brighton sit in 10th ahead of kick-off, but they’re still just about in the hunt for European football as they trail seventh-placed Bournemouth by six points.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Madueke is unable to continue after pulling up a few moments ago. He heads straight down the tunnel, and Sancho comes on to replace him.
Madueke has pulled up after that bursting run down the right-hand side. The medical team have come straight on the pitch and it looks like a sore one for the winger. Sancho has been sent out to warm up, and he's getting ready to come on.
Chance! Chelsea break away through Nkunku and he slots a throughball in front of Madueke. He drives towards the box before pulling it back to the edge of the area. Palmer strikes first time, but he gets it all wrong and it's comfortably wide.
Chelsea have dominated the possession in the early states of the game, keeping 66.2% of the ball. We're yet to see Maresca's side show a real threat in the final third, however.
Caicedo makes a smart challenge in the box, and it's now a corner to Brighton. Minteh will take and he delivers to the back post. Welbeck wins the initial header, but Chelsea eventually clear.
Cucurella commits a strong challenge on Minteh, and the Brighton supporters erupt demanding a yellow card for the left-back. The referee only awards a free-kick. Cucurella might have gotten away with one there.
Madueke receives the ball on the right-hand side of the penalty area. He has Gusto sprinting beyond him on the overlap and Madueke finds him. Gusto looks to deliver low into the box, but his cross is intercepted.
Hinshelwood plays a pass over the top of the defence for Mitoma to run onto. He controls before carrying into the penalty area, bursting past Gusto, but Madueke does well to intercept and Chelsea can clear.
Chelsea build out from the back superbly and Gusto bursts down the right-hand side in space. He pulls it back to Palmer on the edge of the box and he unleashes a thunderous effort at goal, but it's comfortably over the bar.
Cucurella isn't getting the best reception from the Brighton supporters today. The former Brighton man is met with a chorus of boos every time he touches the ball.
