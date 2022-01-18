Brighton host Chelsea in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium with the second Premier League meeting between the sides in just three weeks.

Danny Welbeck cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge before new year.

And Graham Potter’s side arrive in good form, though they could only draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace despite dominating large spells of the match.

This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to terms with.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm GMT at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday 18 January.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, coverage starts at 7:30pm and subscribers can stream the game on the move on mobile devices.

Team news

Lewis Dunk is out (knee), while Adam Lallana, is a doubt with a knock picked up in the draw with Palace. Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu also remain out. Yves Bissouma is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Jakub Moder will likely start.

Tariq Lamptey may return to the starting line-up, and Danny Welbeck will hope to have more joy against the Blues after landing a late equaliser at the Bridge.

Tuchel is without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah and Andreas Christensen.

Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue to deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea: Kepa; Rudiger, T Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Odds

Brighton: 4/1

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

This looks to be a close encounter which will test the character of the Blues coming off defeat, with Brighton likely to hold their own in possession and in good form themselves, we’ll opt for a 1-1 draw.