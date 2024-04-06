Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal go top of the Premier League after a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton. They went into the break just 1-0 ahead through Saka's confident penalty after Lamptey tripped Jesus, but the Gunners could've easily had more, with Gabriel and Jesus both missing big chances early on. Arsenal maintained their control in the second half though, and Havertz doubled their lead just after the hour mark when he tapped in Jorginho's low cross from close range. Trossard came off the bench to make sure of the points against his former club, finishing off a quick counter-attack with a lovely, chipped goal to make it 3-0. Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool into first, at least until tomorrow when the Reds face Manchester United. Arteta's men have a big game next time out, hosting Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg. Brighton's 12-game unbeaten run comes to an end as they drop to 10th in the table. Next up for them is a trip to Burnley. That's all for today, goodbye!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-3 ARSENAL.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Yellow Card Benjamin William White
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Gross hasn't been able to find his range on his set-piece deliveries today, and after another corner is cleared, Arsenal break on the counter. Trossard makes another driving run through the middle, but Rice can't pick him out this time.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
We're into the first of five added minutes at the end of the game, and Brighton have a corner. It's another poor delivery from Gross that's cleared at the near post though.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
GOOD SAVE! Rice swings another deep corner to the far post, and it catches Brighton out once more. Gabriel pokes it towards the roof of the net, but Verbruggen reflexively parries it away.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Edward Keddar Nketiah
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
WIDE! Arsenal push forward once more, and Brighton just sit back as Rice moves to the edge of the D. He keeps his shot low, drilling it towards the bottom-left corner, but a deflection takes it skimming just wide.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Havertz knew exactly where Trossard was, and as soon as the ball landed at his feet, he played it forward for the substitute.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Goal Leandro Trossard
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies