Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Arsenal in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies