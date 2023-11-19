Jump to content

Liveupdated1700404443

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 November 2023 14:34
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Arsenal in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700404312

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19 November 2023 14:31
1700404304

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 November 2023 14:31
1700404175

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Foul by Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women).

19 November 2023 14:29
1700404082

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

19 November 2023 14:28
1700404049

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

19 November 2023 14:27
1700403988

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maria Thorisdóttir.

19 November 2023 14:26
1700403910

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

19 November 2023 14:25
1700403872

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.

19 November 2023 14:24
1700403870

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

19 November 2023 14:24
1700403642

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

19 November 2023 14:20

