Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 10:30 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa today in the WSL:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.

5 October 2024 14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.

5 October 2024 14:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Madison Haley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 October 2024 14:28

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

5 October 2024 14:28

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2. Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

5 October 2024 14:26

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.

5 October 2024 14:26

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.

5 October 2024 14:24

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Foul by Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

5 October 2024 14:24

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Second yellow card to Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 14:23

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 14:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in