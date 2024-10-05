Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa today in the WSL:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Madison Haley (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 4, Aston Villa Women 2. Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Foul by Michelle Agyemang (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Second yellow card to Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) for a bad foul.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments