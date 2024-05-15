Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715806684

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 15 May 2024 18:45
Comments
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1715806673

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

100 minutes of football played and it was non-stop action, with Chelsea just about winning 2-1. It was tight in all aspects including in xG with Brighton's 1.08 to Chelsea's 1.48. The Blues get the job done with goals from Palmer and Nkunku as they moved up to sixth place and could get as high as fifth on the final day, if Tottenham slip up. As for Brighton, they were given a lifeline when James saw red for lashing out on Pedro, but Welbeck left it too late with his goal as Chelsea survived the late Seagull pressure. Thanks for joining us and goodbye!

15 May 2024 21:57
1715806418

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 1-2 CHELSEA

15 May 2024 21:53
1715806174

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Substitution Conor John Gallagher Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu

15 May 2024 21:49
1715806164

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Cesare Casadei

15 May 2024 21:49
1715806123

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Goal Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

15 May 2024 21:48
1715805980

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

OFF THE POST! The ball goes over Cucurella and as it comes down Adingra hits it on the volley and clashes the post. It was so close!

15 May 2024 21:46
1715805918

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

A pretty rigid system here for Chelsea. Two blocks of four and a sole Nkunku up top. It will be difficult for Brighton to break them down.

15 May 2024 21:45
1715805794

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Another chunk of added time here. Ten minutes left to play, anything could happen. Hopefully, there aren't any fans rushing for trains.

15 May 2024 21:43
1715805681

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

A clear message from Pochettino here. HOLD ON TO THE LEAD! Silva comes on for Jackson.

15 May 2024 21:41
1715805593

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

James could be off here. The referee is at the monitor looking at James kicking out after falling to the ground. It doesn't look good for the Chelsea captain.

15 May 2024 21:39

