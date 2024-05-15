Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
100 minutes of football played and it was non-stop action, with Chelsea just about winning 2-1. It was tight in all aspects including in xG with Brighton's 1.08 to Chelsea's 1.48. The Blues get the job done with goals from Palmer and Nkunku as they moved up to sixth place and could get as high as fifth on the final day, if Tottenham slip up. As for Brighton, they were given a lifeline when James saw red for lashing out on Pedro, but Welbeck left it too late with his goal as Chelsea survived the late Seagull pressure. Thanks for joining us and goodbye!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 1-2 CHELSEA
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Substitution Conor John Gallagher Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Cesare Casadei
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Goal Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
OFF THE POST! The ball goes over Cucurella and as it comes down Adingra hits it on the volley and clashes the post. It was so close!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
A pretty rigid system here for Chelsea. Two blocks of four and a sole Nkunku up top. It will be difficult for Brighton to break them down.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Another chunk of added time here. Ten minutes left to play, anything could happen. Hopefully, there aren't any fans rushing for trains.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
A clear message from Pochettino here. HOLD ON TO THE LEAD! Silva comes on for Jackson.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
James could be off here. The referee is at the monitor looking at James kicking out after falling to the ground. It doesn't look good for the Chelsea captain.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies