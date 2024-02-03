Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of six minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
It's been a disappointing performance from Palace from a defensive perspective, conceding three goals, but the Eagles need to show more in the final third too. Hodgson's side have touched the ball inside Brighton's box just once since the game got under way.
Palace will now have an opportunity from a free-kick with Hughes standing over it. It's delivered into the box and flicked on by Joao Pedro, and it falls to Andersen at the back post. He goes to strike it back into the danger zone, but the assistant referee has his flag up. The Palace defender creeped into an offside position.
Chance for Palace to get back into the game! Van Hecke is dispossessed by Schlupp in a dangerous position and he carries the ball into the penalty area. He strikes it towards the bottom corner with venom, but Verbruggen has read the situation well and gets down to his left to palm the ball away.
Hodgson's side haven't reacted well to going behind so early on in the game and Brighton are producing relentlessly in front of goal. The Seagulls are showing no mercy and Palace now have an uphill battle to get back into this one. The travelling supporters certainly aren't happy and are voicing their concerns.
Assist Pascal Groß
Goal Jack Luca Hinshelwood
Dunk spots the run of Hinshelwood with a superb crossfield pass. The Brighton wide player fires a delivery into the box, but it's deflected straight to Mitchell. Hinshelwood dispossesses him and goes down under a challenge inside the penalty area, but the referee isn't interested and tells him to get back to his feet.
Guehi is struggling after turning sharply and he's down on the ground for the second time of the game. The medical team are on the pitch and he looks in some discomfort. There is movement on the bench and Guehi might have to be substituted.
Substitution Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel Guéhi Adam James Wharton
