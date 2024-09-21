Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726919164

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 10:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Everton today in the WSL:

1726919117

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Inma Gabarro.

21 September 2024 12:45
1726919008

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiko Seike with a cross.

21 September 2024 12:43
1726918921

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Marisa Olislagers.

21 September 2024 12:42
1726918917

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

21 September 2024 12:41
1726918888

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

21 September 2024 12:41
1726918595

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.

21 September 2024 12:36
1726918560

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.

21 September 2024 12:36
1726918527

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2024 12:35
1726918508

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2024 12:35
1726918457

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

21 September 2024 12:34

