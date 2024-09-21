Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Everton today in the WSL:
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Inma Gabarro.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kiko Seike with a cross.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Marisa Olislagers.
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aurora Galli.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.
Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
