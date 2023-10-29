Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Save! Ferguson gets between two pink shirts to bring down a long pass forward. With little support, he whips a low effort towards the near post, but Leno reads it well and is able to make a comfortable save.
Over! Iwobi dispossesses Dunk before finding Willian as Fulham break. The Brazilian reaches the left corner of the Brighton area before trying an audacious outside-of-the-boot cross to De Cordova-Reid, who sends an awkward volley over the crossbar! Steele is still yet to be tested.
The rain is absolutely teeming down now as Willian fails to win a corner for Fulham. We'll see how these frankly dreadful conditions affect the game as we approach the end of the first half.
De Cordova-Reid wins a free-kick 30 yards from goal in a central position. Willian looks for Castagne from a training-ground routine… but his pass is absolutely terrible and it runs beyond everyone for a Brighton goal-kick.
There's a brief VAR check on a potential Fulham penalty, with a question over whether the ball struck Webster on his upper arm as he stooped to head it clear. There's absolutely no way that can be considered handball, however, and the VAR agrees – check over.
Wide! Webster flings himself at the set-piece delivery with a diving header, sending it as far clear as Robinson, who sends a wild shot well wide from 30 yards out – that's a real waste.
That's better from the visitors as Reed breaks into the box to win a corner on the right-hand side. Willian goes over to take it…
Robinson has been Fulham's brightest player early on. He intercepts a lofted pass from Ferguson and the visitors can enjoy a spell on the ball, albeit inside their own territory.
We're past the half-hour mark, and we're yet to see anything of Fulham as an attacking force. Jimenez has struggled to hold the ball up on the rare occasions where he's had a touch, with Brighton in command of possession and looking comfortable.
That goal was Ferguson's fifth in the Premier League this season – three of them came in an impressive win over Newcastle United on this ground a few weeks ago. With the way this game has started, he may fancy a few more here…
