Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Gross has scored 26 Premier League goals, the joint-most by a Brighton player in the competition, alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay. In the Seagulls’ history, only Michael Robinson (37) has more goals in the top-flight overall than Gross. The 31-year-old starts for the 36th time in the league this season.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
City make six alterations to the team that secured all three points against Chelsea. Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji are not in the squad, with Stones going from the bench to the starting side to play at centre-back. Lewis also moves down from the midfield to be in the defence. Rodri and Gundogan are back in the side, with Phillips and Gomez coming out. De Bruyne, Silva and De Bruyne make an appearance after being rested, with Palmer and Alvarez missing out.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton make four changes to the team that beat Southampton in their last Premier League outing. There are two changes to the defence, with Dunk and Veltman dropping onto the bench. Van Hecke starts at centre-back alongside Colwill and Caicedo moves from the midfield into right-back. His spot alongside Gross in the middle of the pitch is filled by Gilmour. Mac Allister is also named as a substitute and is replaced by Buonanotte. Welbeck also comes in for Ferguson, who scored a brace against Southampton.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Ederson, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Shea Charles, Nico O’Reilly, Cole Palmer, Alex Robertson, Ben Knight.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rico Lewis; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
BRIGHTON SUBS: Tom McGill, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Alexis Mac Allister, Deniz Undav, Yasin Ayari, Evan Ferguson, Joel Veltman, Cameron Peupion.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies