Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
In a true game of two halves, Brighton fight back to earn their first Premier League win of the season, beating Manchester City 2-1 at the Amex. Hurzeler's quadruple substitution on the hour mark turned the game on its head, as ex-City man Milner scored from the spot soon after emerging from the bench. Thereafter, Brighton were totally on top - in marked contrast to a submissive first-half performance - and they finally produced a winner when Gruda coolly slotted home on 89 minutes. Having dictated events for the whole first half and gone ahead through Haaland, City fell away badly during the final half-hour, and they had Trafford to thank for preventing more Brighton goals. The Seagulls racked up an xG of 2.29 - it stood at just 0.04 by half-time - compared to their visitors' 1.84, and ultimately they deserved maximum points. Guardiola again fails to get the better of his younger counterpart Hurzeler, and his side suffer back-to-back defeats. He now has time to mull over City's mistakes during the international break, before tackling the Manchester derby. Meanwhile, Brighton will be back in action when they visit Bournemouth in two weeks time. That's all from the Amex today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
After exchanging passes with Rutter in midfield, Mitoma calmly picks out the run of Gruda with a sharp forward pass, setting up what could be Brighton's winner.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
GOAL!!! BRIGHTON LEAD 2-1! It's another stunning blow for Manchester City! Rutter holds the ball up and lays it off to Mitoma, who then feeds Gruda on the edge of the box. He still has plenty to do before scoring his second Premier League goal, beating the last defender and Trafford, then placing his shot into the bottom-left corner!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
After a long build-up, Brighton waste a good set-piece opportunity. De Cuyper overhits his free-kick from 35 yards out on the left: it sails straight over a packed box and straight out of play - even livewire winger Minteh can't keep the ball in.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
SAVE! Trafford is called upon again, as Gruda drifts away from his man and lines up a shot from outside the box. He strikes it quite well, but City's goalkeeper is well placed to make a regulation stop.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Though Gruda gives away a free-kick, prematurely ending Brighton's latest attack, the home side are on top for the first time in this match. Hurzeler's quadruple change midway through the second half has transformed the whole contest.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Brighton's penalty hero Milner had already made his league debut in November 2002 before 11 players in today's squads were even born. He is now the oldest player to score a penalty in Premier League history (39 years, 239 days).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
JUST WIDE! Minteh almost puts the Seagulls in front! He dazzles his marker out wide, then drives inside from the right and flashes a shot narrowly wide of the far post! Trafford flung himself across just in case, but it slips past the target.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 2-1 MANCHESTER CITY
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Set up to strike from around 20 yards out by Doku, Reijnders drills a low shot a few feet wide of the left-hand post. Surely that's City's last chance spurned?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments