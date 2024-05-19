Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716138124

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 May 2024 15:00
Comments
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1716138085

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

The final round of matches in the 2023-24 Premier League season comes to a close, and at the Amex Stadium, Manchester United score twice late on to seal a 2-0 victory over Brighton! The Seagulls continued their free-flowing attacking performance from the first half, but couldn't breach the Red Devils' defence with Pedro having a shot cleared off the line and Lallana having another blocked within seconds of one another in the best chance of the early stages. United grew into the game as the second period progressed and created opportunities for Garnacho, McTominay and Diallo, before the left-back Dalot popped up in the box to send a clinical finish beyond Steele! Hojlund rubber-stamped the points with injury time looming, skipping through the Seagulls defence before finishing in clinical fashion. Brighton will end the season in 11th place, while three points for Erik ten Hag's side aren't quite enough to lift them above eighth into the European places, with Chelsea and Newcastle also winning on the final day to confirm United's lowest-ever Premier League finish.

19 May 2024 18:01
1716137714

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-2 MANCHESTER UNITED.

19 May 2024 17:55
1716137648

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Gross' scooped free-kick towards the near post is too long for Welbeck, and Onana's there to shield it behind for a goal-kick.

19 May 2024 17:54
1716137594

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Casemiro slides in wildly on Fati from behind, getting none of the ball and earning a clear yellow card!

19 May 2024 17:53
1716137561

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Hojlund skips beyond Webster on halfway and races into the back-field. He looks to square for Garnacho to his right, but Igor's there to cut it out with a well-timed challenge!

19 May 2024 17:52
1716137446

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

We're into the first of six added minutes at the Amex as the 2023-24 Premier League season approaches its final whistle.

19 May 2024 17:50
1716137423

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Garnacho dribbles into the box and looks to get a cross away, but can only drill the ball into Igor and behind for a late corner.

19 May 2024 17:50
1716137383

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Hojlund has now scored 10 Premier League goals this season, making him Manchester United's top scorer.

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137194

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Assist Christian Dannemann Eriksen

19 May 2024 17:46
1716137160

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Goal Rasmus Winther Højlund

19 May 2024 17:46

