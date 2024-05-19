Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
The final round of matches in the 2023-24 Premier League season comes to a close, and at the Amex Stadium, Manchester United score twice late on to seal a 2-0 victory over Brighton! The Seagulls continued their free-flowing attacking performance from the first half, but couldn't breach the Red Devils' defence with Pedro having a shot cleared off the line and Lallana having another blocked within seconds of one another in the best chance of the early stages. United grew into the game as the second period progressed and created opportunities for Garnacho, McTominay and Diallo, before the left-back Dalot popped up in the box to send a clinical finish beyond Steele! Hojlund rubber-stamped the points with injury time looming, skipping through the Seagulls defence before finishing in clinical fashion. Brighton will end the season in 11th place, while three points for Erik ten Hag's side aren't quite enough to lift them above eighth into the European places, with Chelsea and Newcastle also winning on the final day to confirm United's lowest-ever Premier League finish.
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-2 MANCHESTER UNITED.
Gross' scooped free-kick towards the near post is too long for Welbeck, and Onana's there to shield it behind for a goal-kick.
Casemiro slides in wildly on Fati from behind, getting none of the ball and earning a clear yellow card!
Hojlund skips beyond Webster on halfway and races into the back-field. He looks to square for Garnacho to his right, but Igor's there to cut it out with a well-timed challenge!
We're into the first of six added minutes at the Amex as the 2023-24 Premier League season approaches its final whistle.
Garnacho dribbles into the box and looks to get a cross away, but can only drill the ball into Igor and behind for a late corner.
Hojlund has now scored 10 Premier League goals this season, making him Manchester United's top scorer.
Assist Christian Dannemann Eriksen
Goal Rasmus Winther Højlund
